India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

India and Australia are set to face each other in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Sunda (March 19). Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam will host the contest.

India started their campaign in the ODI series on a healthy note after beating the Aussies by five wickets in their opening game on Friday (March 17) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Ishan Kishan opened the batting in Rohit Sharma’s absence and scored three runs before Marcus Stoinis dismissed him.

Rohit, who missed the first game due to personal reasons, is expected to replace Kishan. Shubman Gill showed promise in his 20-run knock, but failed to carry on. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav faltered and will want to make amends. But it was KL Rahul who gave it his all in the match.

After India were struggling at 83-5 while chasing 189, Rahul scored 75 runs off 91 balls with seven fours and a six. Ravindra Jadeja also impressed on his ODI return, scoring 45 runs and putting on 108 runs for the sixth wicket along with Rahul.

Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc were big positives for the Aussies. Marsh opened the batting for the first time and scored 81 off 65, Starc picked up three crucial wickets of Gill, Kohli, and Suryakumar.

India vs Australia Match Details

Match: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: March 19, 2023, Sunday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

India vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Vizag is generally good for batting and bowlers will have to work hard to pick up wickets. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way to go for teams.

India vs Australia Weather Forecast

There will be around a 30 percent chance of rain on Sunday, which could lead to delays. Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark and humidity will be in the 80s.

India vs Australia Probable XIs

India

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia

Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

India vs Australia Match Prediction

Both India and Australia have strong batting lineups and are capable of chasing down big targets. The chasing team may end up having a big advantage in the Vizag ODI.

Prediction: The team batting second to win.

India vs Australia TV and Live Streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

