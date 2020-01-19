India vs Australia, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Ball-by-ball, scorecard, and match updates

Who will win the series?

The decider of the India vs Australia 2020 ODI series will take place today as both the teams have won one game each in this 3-match series. Australia kicked off their short tour with a 10-wicket win over the hosts, however, the Men in Blue showed character and bounced back in the 2nd game at Rajkot.

The third ODI between India and Australia will start at 1:30 PM IST and it will be hosted by the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium of Bengaluru.

The last time the two teams met in an ODI match at this venue, Rohit Sharma registered his maiden double ton to guide India to a memorable win. Skipper Virat Kohli, who also plays for the Bangalore-based franchise in the IPL, surprisingly has a terrible record at this venue. He is yet to score an ODI fifty on this ground.

On the other side, Australia will hope that the duo of Aaron Finch and David Warner fire all guns at the top of the order. The pitch at this stadium has always assisted the batsmen hence, if the Australian openers fail to make an impact, their chances of winning the game will reduce drastically.

Mitchell Starc will be the player to watch out for from the Australian bowling attack as the left-arm seamer had played two seasons for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. From the Indian bowling attack, all eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah who returned to form in the last match.

Squads

India

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami.

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa.