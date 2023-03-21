India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

India and Australia are set to face each other in the final game of the three-match series on Wednesday, March 22. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the contest.

Australia, led by Steve Smith, bounced back well after losing by five wickets in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The visitors came out firing on all cylinders and won the second match in Vizag by 10 wickets. After bowling India out for 117, they chased down the target with 39 overs to spare.

Mitchell Starc ran through India’s top-order, picking up his ninth five-wicket haul and equaling Brett Lee and Shahid Afridi’s tally in the 50-over format. The speedster picked up the first four wickets to fall in the Indian innings, after which he dismissed Mohammed Siraj.

Nathan Ellis and Sean Abbott picked up the five remaining wickets. Suryakumar Yadav has been dismissed for back-to-back golden ducks in the series so far. Virat Kohli’s 31 and Axar Patel’s 29* took India past the 100-run mark.

Chasing a modest target, Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head came out swinging. Marsh carried on from where he left off in the first ODI as he stayed unbeaten on 66 off 36 balls with six fours and as many sixes. India’s top-order has failed in both games and the hosts need to sort the issue out before the series decider.

India vs Australia Match Details

Match: India vs Australia, 3rd ODI.

Date and Time: March 22, 2023, Wednesday, 01:30 pm IST.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

India vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch in Chennai has generally been good for batting, but spinners are also likely to play a big part in the game. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the preferred option for teams.

India vs Australia Weather Forecast

There is a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Hence, delays and interruptions could take place. Temperatures will be around the 32-degree Celsius mark. Humidity will be in the 70s.

India vs Australia Probable XIs

India

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

Australia

Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

India vs Australia Match Prediction

In both matches so far in the series, the chasing team has had it fairly easy. The toss is likely to play a crucial role yet again; the team batting second should win the decider.

Prediction: The team batting second to win.

India vs Australia TV and Live Streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Hotstar.

