Stats: Australia's milestone Test, Steve Smith's glorious form continues

Here are the statistical highlights from day one of the fourth Test between India and Australia at Ranchi.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Stats 16 Mar 2017, 16:36 IST

Smith continued his sparkling form against India in Tests

Another century for Steve Smith and impressive fifty on his comeback to Tests from Glenn Maxwell has put Australia in command after day one of the third Test at Ranchi. After winning the toss and electing to bat, Australia’s batsmen have ensured that they ended the day on 299/4.

Here are some interesting statistical highlights from day one:

0 – Matt Renshaw becomes the youngest Australian to score 500 Test runs. He got there at the age of 20 years and 353 days. He got there in his 11th Test innings and became the first Australian batsman to reach the milestone before turning 21 an in the process broke a 119-year-old Aussie record.

0 – No country has won more Test matches than Australia going into their 800th Test. Even though England have played more Tests, Australia have 26 more wins than England.

1 – Only one country, England have played more Tests than Australia. England have played 983 while Australia have played 800, including this current Test.

2 – Only two players, Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar, have taken fewer Tests to score get past 5000 Test runs. Smith got his in his 53rd Test, Gavaskar got his in his 52nd while Bradman took only 36.

3 – Steve Smith is the third-fastest Australian to 5000 Test runs. Only Don Bradman (56) and Matthew Hayden (95) have taken fewer innings than Smith’s 97.

4 – Pat Cummins missed 64 matches between his first and second Test for Australia. Only four Australians have missed more between two Test appearances for Australia, a list which is topped by Brad Hogg, who missed 78.

5 – Steve Smith now has five Test centuries as captain against India, which is the most by an Australian. Only Clive Lloyd (7) has scored more as captain against India in Tests.

5 – Smith became only the fifth player, after Jack Hobbs, Wally Hammond, Don Bradman and Garry Sobers to average over 60 in Tests while crossing the 5000-run mark.

6 – Only six players have missed more matches between their first and second Test than Pat Cummins, who missed 64. The all-time record is 96 matches.

11 – Steve Smith scored his 19th Test ton and his 11th as Australian captain.

19 – Smith has 19 Test tons at the completion of 5000 Test runs. Only Bradman (21), Gavaskar and Hayden (20) have scored more at the same stage.

27 – Steve Smith (27y and 287d) became the youngest Australian to 5000 runs in Tests. He beat Ricky Ponting’s record of 28y and 303d.

29 – Before today, Glenn Maxwell’s longest stay at the crease in Tests was just 29 balls. On day one, he registered not only his career-best Test score, but also his longest Test knock in terms of balls and his maiden Test fifty.