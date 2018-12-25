×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia vs India 2018-19: Previewing the 3rd Test in Melbourne

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
54   //    25 Dec 2018, 10:07 IST

Both skippers would aim to secure an unassailable lead in third test
Both skippers would aim to secure an unassailable lead in third test

After capitulating meekly in Adelaide, the Aussies came roaring back in the second Test to level the series at 1-1. Now both India and Australia will aim to take an unassailable lead when they face each other in the third test of the series at Melbourne Cricket Ground from Wednesday, 26 December.

Australia have now played 96 Test matches against India of which the hosts have been able to win 42, while the visitors have won 27 of those.

After an impressive show in the second Test, Australia are considered favourites to beat India - especially considering their undefeated Boxing Day record against the visitors. The two teams have faced each other on seven Boxing Day occasions, with the Aussies dominating the scoreline 5-0.

But you cannot underestimate Indian lineup; that have the ability to thrash any opponent on their day. So we can expect it to be a close encounter at the MCG.

India's perspective

Team India aim to end boxing day drought.
Team India aim to end boxing day drought.

India have had a poor record in Boxing Day Tests. The Men in Blue have featured in 14 Boxing Day Tests and managed a solitary win, against South Africa, back in 2010. Their last Boxing Day Test against Australia, which was MS Dhoni's last match before retirement, ended in a draw.

Batting

Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been the backbone for the visitors in this series. Pujara with 222 runs is the leading run-getter, which includes a century and a fifty; the batsman has been quite consistent in his approach and is likely to make the Aussie bowlers run for their money again.

Virat Kohli is coming off of an impressive 123 in the previous Test and the Indian skipper is expected to conquer the bowlers right from the beginning. Rahane, with 164 runs in two Tests, is the series' third best batsman and he along with Kohli played a key role in the previous Boxing Day outing in Melbourne by cracking tons in the first innings.

If these two can replicate their performance from 2014, we could see India ending their Boxing Day drought in Australia.

Advertisement

India's only concern in batting is the failure of their openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay, who have now both been dropped. Rohit Sharma has been recalled to the side and Mayank Agarwal has been drafted in too, but i'll be interesting to see who is given the opening duties.

Bowling

Mohammed Shami ended with 6/56 in second innings at Perth. He also has six wickets to his name in the only Test he has played at the MCG, and the pacer will be visitors' main weapon in the third Test against the Aussies.

Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have shared 10 wickets (five each) between them, and their current form is a big boost for the team ahead of the clash. Their only concern here is the spin department; Ravindra Jadeja has been recalled to the side due to Ravichandran Ashwin's injury.

Playing XI

Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant (W), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Cheteshwar Pujara.

1 / 2 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Tim Paine Virat Kohli Melbourne Cricket Ground Leisure Reading
Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Australia vs India 2018-19: Looking at the stats of every...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Australia's predicted playing...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Test titans to lock horns in...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 2 factors that could be...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 players to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, Boxing Day Test: Preview
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 3rd Test: 4 Best possible opening...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 Reasons why India should...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players who might struggle...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India: 5 unnoticed things from 3rd T20I at...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Today, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us