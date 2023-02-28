India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

India and Australia are set to face each other in the third game of the four-match Test series on Wednesday, March 1. The Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore will host the contest.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and also retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The hosts will also be looking to secure another victory to cement their spot in the World Test Championship final to be played later this year in June.

A win in their next game will also help them become the No.1 Test team. Although they have been dominant, India are likely to make one change by bringing in Shubman Gill for KL Rahul, who lost the vice-captain’s tag for the last two Tests of the series.

Ravindra Jadeja must be brimming with confidence after becoming the Player of the Match in both Nagpur and Delhi. Jadeja is the leading wicket-taker of the series with 17 scalps. Axar Patel and Ravi Ashwin are also in stupendous form in the red-ball series.

Australia won’t have David Warner in their ranks after the left-hander was ruled out due to an elbow fracture. Skipper Pat Cummins won’t be available as he is in Australia with his ailing mother who is in palliative care.

Steve Smith will lead the Aussies in Cummins’ absence. Mitchell Starc is expected to replace Cummins in the playing XI despite not being 100 percent fit.

India vs Australia Match Details

Match: India vs Australia, 3rd Test

Date and Time: March 1, 2023, Wednesday, 09:30 am IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

India vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch in Indore is generally a sporting one. Teams score at a rate of 3.50 in Tests at the venue. Ravi Ashwin has 18 wickets from both Tests in Indore, which means that spinners are again expected to be a big part.

India vs Australia Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain on all five days of the Test. Playing conditions will be hot and the sun will be out throughout. Temperatures will be around the 35-degree Celsius mark.

India vs Australia Probable XIs

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia

Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (C), Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Starc

India vs Australia Match Prediction

India have won 2 Tests in Indore and won the matches by 321 runs (New Zealand in 2016) and by an innings and 130 runs (Bangladesh in 2019). India should be able to secure victory and take a 3-0 lead.

Prediction: India to win.

India vs Australia TV and Live Streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

