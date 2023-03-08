India vs Australia, 4th Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

India and Australia will lock horns in the fourth and final Test of their four-match series on Thursday, March 9. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the contest.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, claimed the Border Gavaskar Trophy after winning the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi. However, the Aussies managed to stay alive in the series after winning the third Test by nine wickets at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Steve Smith led the visitors with a lot of authority in Pat Cummins’ absence and guided his team to victory. Australia also became the first team to advance to the final of the World Test Championship 2021-23 to be played in June at Kennington Oval in London.

Nathan Lyon was exceptional for the Aussies with 11 wickets, including an eight-wicket haul in the second innings. Matthew Kuhnemann, who replaced Mitchell Swepson in the squad, picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

India, on the other hand, need to win the final Test to become the second finalist. But if they lose, then they will have to depend on the outcome of the series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The hosts have lost only two out of 14 Tests at the venue for the upcoming Test.

India vs Australia Match Details

Match: India vs Australia, 4th Test

Date and Time: March 9, 2023, Thursday, 09:30 am IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

India vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch in Ahmedabad isn’t expected to be batting friendly by any means. Spinners are expected to extract a lot out of the surface. Batting first after winning the toss should be the way forward for teams.

India vs Australia Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain throughout the Test match. Temperatures will be around the 38-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won’t be on the higher side.

India vs Australia Probable XIs

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia

Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (C), Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Starc

India vs Australia Match Prediction

The Aussies have found some rhythm after winning the third Test and one can’t count them out by any means. The team batting first should be able to win as chasing isn’t going to be easy on the surface as the Test match progresses.

Prediction: The team batting first to win.

India vs Australia TV and Live Streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

