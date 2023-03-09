India vs Australia, 4th Test: Toss result and playing 11s, umpires list and pitch report

India will take on Australia in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, starting Thursday, March 9.

While Australia have booked their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which will be played at The Oval in June, India must win in Ahmedabad to confirm their qualification. The hosts can qualify even if they go down to the Aussies, but for that Sri Lanka will have to lose 0-2 in New Zealand.

Team India’s batting will be in focus in the fourth Test. While bowlers from both sides have dominated, the hosts were expected to do better than how they have fared so far in the batting department. Even in the two Tests that they won, the bowlers and the lower-order did the bulk of the work. The openers, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer will need to fire.

In the bowling, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin excelled in the first two Tests, but lack of runs did not allow them to make any impact in the second innings in Indore. Steve Smith-led Australia will be confident after their unexpected win in Indore and the Indian spinners might have to work harder in Ahmedabad.

IND vs AUS 4th Test toss result

Australia have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Steve Smith said:

"It looks like a nice wicket and good surface (overall) compared to the other games."

Australia are playing with the same team that won in Indore. India have made one change. Mohammed Shami returns for Mohammed Siraj.

IND vs AUS 4th Test - Match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Australia: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (w), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon

IND vs AUS 4th Test pitch report

According to Murali Kartik, the pitch looks well rolled. There’s an even sprinkling of grass. There are a few dry patches, slightly damp because it’s very early in the morning. Matthew Hayden reckons that the surface is better than other venues. The five-meter zone has got quite a lot of dryness and not much grass. He senses it is going to break up. There could be plenty of wickets for spinners and some help for pacers early on due to the dampness.

IND vs AUS 4th Test match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Steven Smith (c), Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Scott Boland, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Lance Morris.

IND vs AUS - 4th Test match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Richard Kettleborough

TV umpire: Joel Wilson

Match Referee: Chris Broad

