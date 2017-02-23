India vs Australia: Matt Renshaw suffers stomach bug; retires ill after David Warner's wicket

Aussies had two batsmen at the crease who are yet to face a ball after the fall of Warners wicket.

Matt Renshaw was forced to retire ill in the first session

What’s the story?

Australian opener Matt Renshaw was forced to retire ill in the first session of the first Test against India after the left-hander had some issues with his stomach. Renshaw, who was batting on 36 off 80 balls, followed his opening partner back to the pavilion after the latter was dismissed by Umesh Yadav for 38. This left the new batsman Steve Smith confused as the Australian skipper had no clue on why Renshaw was running back to the dressing room.

Confirmation Matt Renshaw has retired ill due to stomach upset. It's his first visit to India #INDvAUS — Andrew Ramsey (@ARamseyCricket) February 23, 2017

Renshaw had a small chat with his skipper and umpire Nigel Llong before he signalled the next batsman Shaun Marsh to walk out to bat. With this, the Aussies had two batsmen at the crease who are yet to face a ball after the fall of Warner’s wicket.

In case you didn’t know...

Australia had a very good first session as their openers Renshaw and Warner managed to survive a majority of the session against India’s spin trio of R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. The Aussies were in for a surprise as Indian captain Virat Kohli asked Ashwin to share the new ball with Ishant Sharma.

The ball started turning from the second over of the day and the Aussies had some anxious moments often but somehow managed to stay at the crease. Jayant Yadav almost had the wicket of David Warner inside the first hour of play but the off-spinner had overstepped when he had Warner bowled around his legs. Warner didn’t last long as Umesh Yadav dismissed him in his very first over. The visitors went into lunch on day 1 with their scorecard reading 84/1 with Steve Smith and Shaun Marsh batting on 1 run each.

Tweets

Can we get a hotspot on Renshaw pls ump? — Adam Zampa (@zamps63) February 23, 2017

Dear Matt Renshaw,



It's Not Easy To Face Almighty Sir Ravindra Jadeja.Stop Sending Kids, Aus.

#IndvAus #IndvsAus

pic.twitter.com/YljGwz5AVg — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) February 23, 2017

#INDvAUS Renshaw is retired bcoz aus doesn't was to loose another set batsman out b4 lunch. I think thats d game plan — KarAndroid (@PerfectOddity) February 23, 2017

Renshaw out retired ill it seems. One wicket for Misal Pav — dorku (@Dorkstar) February 23, 2017

Never knew facing Umesh Yadav could make one THIS nervous. #Renshaw #IndvAus — iMallu (@NaanumEngineer) February 23, 2017

Sportskeeda’s Take

The Aussies did well in the first session of the Test as they managed to score 84 runs for the loss of just 1 wicket on a surface that offers a lot of assistance to the spinners. The visitors will look to continue their good work in the second session of the day and put pressure on India. It is unfortunate for Matt Renshaw to retire ill especially after looking solid against the Indian spinners. Now, he has to start from the scratch when he comes out to bat again.