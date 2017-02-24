India vs Australia First Test, Day 2: 5 Talking points

Australia absolutely dominated India on day 2 of the first Test

Kaushal Raj 24 Feb 2017

Australia had their best day in the sub-continent in years

India have not been very generous hosts over the last couple of months. New Zealand, England and Bangladesh will attest to that fact. On day 1, India were not very nice hosts to Australia either. But on day 2, the Aussies showed that they can be equally rowdy visitors as well.

On India’s most damaging day on their home season yet, they were absolutely dominated by a far superior Australian side who showed the intensity of great Aussie sides of the past to put themselves in an absolutely commanding position at the end of the second day.

Yesterday, it was fair to say that the honours were shared between India and Australia. Today, the day belonged to the visitors.

Here are 5 talking points from the day’s play –

#5 KL Rahul sizzles before moment of madness

KL Rahul should have converted his start to a substantial knock

KL Rahul kept losing partners at the other end during India’s reply to Australia’s first innings of 260 but looked very composed and measured in his approach. He started his innings like he normally does, with a couple of good boundaries, most notably a cover drive to Mitchell Starc before settling down and choosing his shots more wisely.

As he lost Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli at the other end, he knew he must see India to the lunch session. Along with Ajinkya Rahane, he managed to do just that.

After the break, he returned a changed man as he looked to take the attack to the Aussies. He was slashing hard at deliveries and living dangerously.

When Steve O’ Keefe flighted a dolly on his off stump, he danced down, and without actually getting to the pitch of the ball, hoisted the ball to deep extra cover where David Warner was stationed to take a comfortable catch.

To make matters worse, it appeared that he might have injured himself in the process.