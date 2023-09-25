India vs Australia Highlights, 2nd ODI: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans

Team India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series against Australia by beating them comprehensively in Indore on Sunday, September 24. In a rain-curtailed game, the Men in Blue sealed the series with a 99-run win.

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first, but it proved to be a long day in the field for them as India smashed 399/5 in their 50 overs. Brilliant hundreds from Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill, coupled with fantastic cameos from KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav propelled the Men in Blue to a mammoth total.

It proved to be a bit too much for the Aussies as they never really gained any momentum in their chase. The DLS target of 317 in 33 overs seemed to be too steep as they were bundled out for just 217. On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Shreyas Iyer's comeback

Shreyas Iyer has arguably been the most consistent Indian batter at the No. 4 position since after the 2019 World Cup and many believed that he had solved the conundrum finally. However, a long-term injury followed by a failure in Mohali meant that a few questions were raised on his spot in the team.

Nevertheless, Iyer produced a sensational knock of 105 off just 90 balls in Indore and silenced his critics in some style. The way he celebrated his hundred showed how relieved he was that he reached the milestone.

The Indian team management will now feel more confident about bringing him back to No. 4 in the full-strength World Cup team.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav's four sixes to Cameron Green

Suryakumar Yadav's half-century in Mohali seemed to give him incredible confidence as he backed it up with a special knock of 72* off just 37 balls in Indore. The highlight of his knock was the way he smashed Cameron Green for four sixes on the trot.

SKY initially gave himself a bit of time and then once he got the momentum off Green's over, he showed why he is rated as one of the most explosive white ball players around. He also gave fans the belief that he has the ability to be the X factor that the Indian team may need during the World Cup at some point.

#1 David Warner batting right-handed

Ravichandran Ashwin being an off-spinner would have fancied his match-up against David Warner. However, the Australian opener was smart enough to change his guard and bat right-handed to negate the match-up.

Ashwin tried to be a step ahead and started bowling wrist spin to now right-handed Warner and it was a sight that had fans marvel at the intelligence of the two cricketers.

Warner, in his right-hander stance, tried to reverse sweep Ashwin but was adjudged LBW. Had Warner reviewed the decision, he would have been not out as the replays showed that he had a massive inside edge onto his pads.

