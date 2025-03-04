India vs Australia, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai pitch history and ODI records

An epic showdown is about to dazzle all cricket fans. A fiery Team India is set to cross swords with World Cup champions, Australia, in the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) will host the mega match on Tuesday, March 4.

Australia crushed the hearts of countless Indians at the ICC Men's ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad. Now, it is time for India to take revenge and knock a depleted Australian team. However, the Aussies know how to bring out their best at ICC events. It should be a cracker of a game nonetheless.

But before we get ready for the battle, let us deeply look at the Dubai surface and know more about its pitch history and other important stats.

IND vs AUS: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai ODI records

Dubai has been the base for India at the ICC Champions Trophy after the country decided not to travel to Pakistan due to geopolitical reasons. India have judged the conditions quite superbly so far, choking the opposition with spin. Expect the same yet again.

Here are some important numbers to know from the previous ODIs hosted by Dubai:

Matches played: 61

Won by teams batting first: 23

Won by teams batting second: 36

Tied: 1

No result: 1

Highest individual score: 144 - Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) vs Sri Lanka, 2022

Best bowling figures: 6/38 - Shahid Afridi (PAK) vs Australia, 2009

Highest team total: 355/5 - England vs Pakistan, 2015

Lowest team total: 91 - Namibia vs UAE, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 287/8 - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2013

Average first innings score: 222

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai pitch report

New Zealand v India - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty Images

An entirely fresh pitch will be rolled out for the opening ICC Champions Trophy semifinal. This means there might be carry initially. But Steve Smith suggested that it is still a dry one and this being a day-night game, the soil will soak in more dryness in the afternoon.

While we haven't seen much dew in Dubai, batting has been slightly easier in the second innings. The exact pitch report will be telecasted live just before the toss (2:00 pm IST).

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai last ODI

Dubai hosted its last match at the ICC Champions Trophy, which was between India and New Zealand. The Men in Blue, despite having a shaky start, clinched the match comfortably at the end.

India played Varun Chakaravarthy in the match, who just bamboozled the Kiwi batters and took his maiden ODI fifer. Shreyas Iyer's 79 in the first innings was quite vital as well. Interestingly, Matt Henry took a fifer in the first innings as well.

