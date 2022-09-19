IND vs AUS 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

India and Australia will lock horns in a three-match T20I series starting on September 20, Tuesday, at three venues across the Asian nation.

The hosts will enter this series after their Asia Cup 2022 drubbing against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4s stage. However, the Men In Blue will be rejuvenated with the comebacks of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel.

Unfortunately, India will be without the services of Mohammed Shami, who has been replaced by the returning Umesh Yadav.

Australia, on the other hand, are entering this three-match T20I series after defeating New Zealand 3-0 in an ODI series at home. For the visitors, power-hitting batter Tim David's debut was one of the talking points from their series against the Kiwis.

The Aussies' last T20I series was away to Sri Lanka in June 2022. They came out 2-1 winners in the three-match series on that occasion.

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali will host the first T20I, while the second match will take place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the final match of the series.

IND vs AUS H2H record in T20Is

The two sides have played against each other on 24 occasions in T20I cricket, with Australia winning nine times and India bagging 13 wins. The remaining two encounters ended without a result.

The last time the two sides met against each other was in a three-match T20I series way back in December 2020. India defeated the Aussies to come out 2-1 victors.

IND vs AUS 2022 full schedule and match timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, September 20

India vs Australia, 1st T20I, 7:30 pm.

Friday, September 23

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I, 7:30 pm.

Sunday, September 25

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I, 7:30 pm.

Where to watch IND vs AUS 2022: Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on the Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the India vs Australia T20I Series:-

India: Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar.

Australia: Fox Sports and Channel 7.

New Zealand: SkySportNZ.

South Africa: Super Sport.

USA and Canada: Willow TV.

IND vs AUS 2022 full squads

India squad

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia squad

Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis.

