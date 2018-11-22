Australia vs India T20I series: 3 players who are auditioning for IPL 2019

Glenn Maxwell

The T20I series between India and Australia is already underway, with the first T20I having been completed at the Gabba. It was a topsy-turvy ride as the hosts eventually emerged on top by the small margin of four runs.

Despite missing the services of some of their stars players, the Australians showed patience and played with sanity, holding their nerves in the end. They were even aided by India's careless approach in the middle overs, ultimately taking a crucial 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

With two matches still to go, you would expect India to bounce back strongly and put up a better performance at Melbourne. On the other hand, the hosts would want to carry the momentum and go for the kill at Melbourne to clinch the series.

The series though has a lot at stake for some of the Australian players. It is a great opportunity for their key players to not only inflict a turnaround in their cricket, but also stake a claim for an IPL contract ahead of the IPL auction next month.

The likes of Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell and D'Arcy Short were recently released by their respective IPL franchises. They would now be eager to settle all the questions being raised against them in terms of their performance and recent form.

Here's a look at some of the players who are auditioning for an IPL 2019 in the ongoing series:

#1 Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch

One of the great white-ball hitters in world cricket today, Finch has witnessed a good run of form this year, especially in the shortest format of the game. The top-order batsman, who was handed over Australia's captaincy duties after the ouster of some of the big names, has responded to the challenge in fine fashion.

With over 1600 runs this year at a strike rate nearing 158, the Aussie skipper must have been disappointed after his IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab took a decision to release him. He would love to count upon this series to get some runs under his belt before the teams pan out their plans on the auction table.

If he can chip in with few handy knocks, the IPL teams would be forced to re-consider him as a specialist overseas opener.

Finch missed out on the chance to score big in the first game, but going forward would want to lead his side from the front by contributing as much as he can with the bat.

