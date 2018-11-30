×
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 interesting storylines that could determine the outcome of the Test series

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
203   //    30 Nov 2018, 23:35 IST

The T20 series is done and dusted, with the two teams sharing the honors. But now, the main prize or rather the main attraction of the tour is going to take center-stage, with the Indian team taking on the Australian team in a four-Test series.

Although the hosts are still a depleted unit, with David Warner and Steve Smith missing, they are in no way a team that cannot win the series. With players like Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazelwood bowling with the new ball and an Indian batting attack famously susceptible to quality fast bowling, the result could go either way.

The presence of so many quality players in either side has set up a mouth-watering clash, with many underlying storylines which could decide the outcome of the series. When you have the world's best batsman in one side and the most lethal bowler in international cricket in the other, the battles just write themselves.

Here's a look at the five most interesting plotlines to follow in the series:

#1 Prithvi Shaw vs the Australian quicks

Before getting injured Prithvi Shaw had scored a dominant 50 in the practice game
No player has gathered as much hype as Shaw has after playing just two Test matches. From being touted as the new Virender Sehwag in Tests to India's next Sachin Tendulkar, the 19-year-old has garnered a lot of praise with the way he has played and conducted himself.

With an injury putting him out of the first Test, the litmus test that he was going to be put under has been delayed. But one of the highlights of this series is going to be how Shaw tackles the speed and accuracy of Starc, Hazelwood, and Cummins.

The youngster has shown the confidence of going for his shots no matter what the conditions. Will he be able to do the same in Australia, when he gets the chance?

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
A lazy idealist with a love for sports and writing
