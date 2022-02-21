Stats: India vs Australia in the Women's World Cup (ODI)

India, like most teams, have been absolutely dominated by Australia in the Women's World Cup. The two teams have faced each other 13 times in the tournament, with Australia leading India 9-3 head-to-head.

One of the matches was abandoned. India's best performance against the Aussies came in 2009 when they defeated them in both the Super Six stage and in the 3rd-place playoff and in 2017 when they defeated Australia in the semi-finals.

The two teams have met twice in the final of the tournament, with both teams winning one match apiece. Let us now look at some of the key stats in matches between these two teams in the World Cup.

Key stats from India vs Australia matches at the World Cup

281/4 by India in 2017 is the highest team total.

74 all-out by India in 1982 is the lowest team total.

251 runs scored by Karen Rolton of Australia is the most number of runs scored by a player.

171 by Harmanpreet Kaur of India in 2017 is the highest individual score by a player.

3 centuries have been scored by players in matches between these two teams in the World Cup. 2 of them have been scored by India - Harmanpreet Kaur and Punam Raut and 1 by Australia - Karen Rolton.

16 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams.

2 half-centuries scored by Australian Alex Blackwell, Jill Kennare, Karen Rolton and Sharon Tredrea is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

7 wickets taken by Lisa Sthalekar of Australia is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

3/9 by Peta Verco of Australia in 1978 is the best bowling performance by a player.

6 dismissals by Terri Russell of Australia is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

3 dismissals by Terri Russell in 1982 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

4 catches by Belinda Clark of Australia is the most number of catches taken by a player. It is also the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings in matches between these two teams.

