India vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Having lost the rain-affected three-match ODI series in New Zealand 0-1, Team India will be keen to get back to winning ways in the one-day series in Bangladesh. Unlike the series against the Kiwis, the Men in Blue have a full-strength squad, with skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul all back in the playing XI.

India’s bowling, though, remains relatively inexperienced. Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are not part of the squad, while Mohammed Shami was ruled out just ahead of the series and has been replaced by Umran Malik. Apart from Malik, the visitors will depend on Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Sen in the pace bowling department.

Experienced batter Litton Das has been given the responsibility of leading Bangladesh after Tamim Iqbal was ruled out of the series due to a groin injury. Taskin Ahmed is also not available for the first ODI due to a back issue. The hosts would thus bank on Mustafizur Rahman, who has tasted success against India in the past, to deliver the goods.

Today's IND vs BAN toss result

Bangladesh have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Litton Das said:

“Looks like it could be sticky for the first ten overs, that's why we are bowling first.”

For India, pacer Kuldeep Sen will be making his ODI debut.

IND vs BAN - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

Today's IND vs BAN pitch report

According to Anjum Chopra, it's a hard surface; going to be a batting paradise. There is just a bit of grass cover, more to hold it together but the new ball should do its bit.

Today's IND vs BAN match players list

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Sen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik

Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Litton Das (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan (w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed

IND vs BAN - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Michael Gough, Tanvir Ahmed

TV umpire: Sharfuddoula

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

