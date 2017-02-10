India vs Bangladesh 2017, day 2- Stats: Records galore as India make merry

India end day 2 of the only Test against Bangladesh on top as they lead their Asian neighbours by 646 runs. When the stumps were drawn, Bangladesh were 41/1 with Tamim Iqbal and Mominul Haque still at the crease. Bangladesh lost their opener Soumya Sarkar for 15, thanks to Virat Kohli's DRS decision. Umesh Yadav picked the only wicket for India when the ball just kissed the bat and went into the gloves of diving Wriddhiman Saha. Both the bowler and the keeper didn't appeal for a catch, but skipper Kohli decided to review the decision that eventually came in his favour.

Resuming the day at the overnight score of 356/3, Ajinkya Rahane and Kohli continued to punish the Bangladeshi bowlers as the Mumbaikar reached his 10th Test fifty before getting out for 82. There was no stopping the Indian skipper as he looked at ease throughout his innings. He reached his 150 in no time and crossed the 200-run mark just after the lunch before he was dismissed by Taijul Islam for 204.

Virat could have scored more if he had reviewed his dismissal as the replays suggested that the ball hit his pads outside the off-stump. Wriddhiman Saha, who scored his second Test ton, took charge and remained unbeaten on 106. He also shared a couple of crucial partnerships with R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who was unbeaten on 60 when Kohli declared the innings at 687/6.

Here are some of the statistical highlights from the day's play.

1- Virat Kohli becomes the first captain to score four 150+ scores in a single season in Test cricket.

1- Virat Kohli becomes the first captain to score three double centuries in a season in Test cricket.

1- This is the first time Indian batsmen have had 3 double-centuries in 3 consecutive Tests. Prior to his 200 today, the Kohli also scored 235 against England in Mumbai before Karun Nair scored an unbeaten 303 in Chennai.

1- India are the first team to score 600+ in three consecutive innings.

1- For the first time, five out of top-6 Indian batsmen scored 80+ runs in a Test innings. Pakistan batsmen did it twice and New Zealand once.

1- Wriddhiman Saha becomes the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a century in Asia as well as outside Asia. He is also the only Indian gloveman to score a Test century against Bangladesh.

2- Virat Kohli’s 204 is the second highest score by a batsman in an India-Bangladesh Test. Sachin Tendulkar’s 248 is the highest by a batsman involving both the teams.

3- Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane put on 222 runs for the fourth wicket. They have equalled the record of Sourav Ganguly-Sachin Tendulkar for most 200+ partnerships for 4th wicket for India.

4- Virat Kohli has 4 scores of 150+ this season, the joint highest by any batsman in a season in Test cricket along with Virender Sehwag.

4- This is Virat Kohli’s fourth 200 as a captain. He equals Michael Clarke, Graeme Smith and Don Bradman in the list of most 200s as a captain. Only Brian Lara has more 200s as a captain than Kohli.

5- Virat Kohli has 5 scores of 150+ as a captain, the joint highest by any Indian captain. He joined the likes of Sunil Gavaskar and Mohammad Azharuddin during his knock against Bangladesh.

5- Number of consecutive 100s Virat Kohli has converted into scores of 150-plus.

687/6- This is India’s highest innings total against Bangladesh in Tests. Their previous highest was 610/3 in the 2007 Dhaka Test.

1168- Number of runs scored by Virat Kohli in this home season, the most by any batsman. He overtook Virender Sehwag’s tally of 1105 runs which he scored in the 2004/05 season.

Virat Kohli has 4 200s as a captain in just 23 Test. All the other Indian captains (MAK Pataudi, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni) have a combined total of 4 double centuries in 485 Tests.