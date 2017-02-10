India vs Bangladesh 2017, Day 2: Who said What, World reacts to Virat Kohli and Wriddhiman Saha's masterclass

Bangladesh ended the day 646 runs behind India's total of 687.

Virat Kohli scored another double century

India completely dismantled the Bangladeshi bowlers as they posted a massive total of 687 for the loss of six wickets. Beginning the day at 356-3, Kohli and Rahane continued from where they left off and scored at over 5 runs per over in the first session of the day.

Kohli went on to score another double century and by doing so, became the first batsman ever to score double centuries in four consecutive Test series. He also became the highest run-getter for India in a single home season, going past Virender Sehwag.

Ravindra Jadeja and Wriddhiman Saha continued to take the attack to the opposition bowlers in the 2nd session of the day as Saha reached his 2nd Test century of his career. As Bangladesh came out to bat, the openers started off well as they did not lose a single wicket in the first 11 overs of the innings.

Umesh Yadav got the crucial breakthrough in the 12th over courtesy an excellent review from the Indian cricket team. The Tigers ended the day at 41-1.

Wriddhiman Saha on his century and Bangladesh’s wicket

“My confidence is high after the Irani trophy. My coach and captain asked me to keep playing my natural game and I was also lucky enough to get a chance first up after the keeper missed out on the chance. In the Irani final, Pujara was batting at the other end and there was no scope of him getting out there.

“I tried to play positive because they were bowling fuller lengths and it worked out well. When I came out to bat there was no thought of the declaration and in the last half an hour when we got the message Jaddu and me went after the ball.

“I honestly did not hear the nick on the catch that I took. I was in a good position to take the catch and that is the reason I was able to take it well. I think if we just carry on tomorrow the way we did today and bowl in tight lines, we should be able to restrict them to a low score tomorrow.”

Let’s take a look at the tweets from in and around the cricketing fraternity:

Veteran Indian middle order batsman Yuvraj Singh:

4th double hundred in the the last 4 series ! Incredible, raising the bar to the next level everytime he goes to bat captain @imVkohli — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 10, 2017

Wriddhiman Saha’s Ranji Trophy and IPL teammate Manoj Tiwary:

Well batted @Wriddhipops for his ton. Congrats to skipper @imVkohli for his record double ton. Just taking batting to another level. — Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) February 10, 2017

The king of Twitter Virender Sehwag:

Enjoying Sunbath at home,much like the Indian batsmen have enjoyed the Bangladeshi bowling.#VitaminD Tanki full . pic.twitter.com/DCmcNRnX6s — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 10, 2017

Renowned cricket commentator and expert Harsha Bhogle:

I guess 687 was enough!I know the attack wasn't the greatest but this would demoralise the opposition. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 10, 2017

Another tick on the job list for @imVkohli . New series? Okay then, double century √. What's next? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 10, 2017

Cricket analyst and commentator Ayaz Memon: