India vs Bangladesh, 2017 Day 3: Who Said What: World Reacts to the third day's play between India and Bangladesh

Here is how the cricketing world reacted to the days play

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehedi Hasan Miraz ensured Bangladesh ended the day on a strong note after India dominated the first two sessions of the day. The Tigers ended the day with 322 runs on the board with the loss of six wickets. Currently 365 runs behind India’s total, they will be looking to ensure that a follow-on is not enforced upon them.

Rahim led from the front and played an excellent knock as he remained unbeaten on 81 at the end of the day. He was well complemented by Mehedi Hasan who became the youngest ever Bangladeshi and the fifth youngest batsman ever to score a half-century against India.

Mushfiqur also reached 3000 Test runs today in the penultimate over of the match and is currently the fourth highest run-getters in Tests for the Tigers. In the bowling department, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma were the pick of the bowlers as they constantly troubled the opposition batsmen with excellent bowling performances.

Umesh picked up two wickets, while Ishant picked up one. Ravichandran Ashwin picked up the all important wicket of Shakib but was not too effective otherwise, while Ravindra Jadeja picked up one wicket too.

Shakib Al Hasan on his 82 run knock and Bangladesh’s innings

"Obviously it wasn't easy, Umesh was bowling especially well, moving the ball both ways. I played my shots, it was a good wicket and I felt once you get set it would be difficult for the bowlers to get wickets. Would have been nice to get a hundred, but Mushfiqur played well and Mehedi got his first fifty as well Shakib. It's my natural game and I don't change myself [his getting out giving a catch to mid-on] There will be criticism, but I would love to contribute to the team in my way. Mushfiqur applied himself brilliantly, survived the first 20-30 balls and hit the bad balls away too"

Here is how the cricketing world reacted to the day’s play:

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman:

Really impressed with the way the Indian fast bowlers bowled this seasonTroubled the batsmen with pace,swing &accuracy.Keep it up @BCCI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 11, 2017

Former Indian opening batsman and cricket expert Aakash Chopra

Mehedi is a Super Impressed with the youngster #IndvBan — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 11, 2017

Indian cricket team legend Sachin Tendulkar:

The sweet spot on your bat speaks about the awesome form you are in, don't need scoreboards.May god always keep your bat like that @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/zSgLgTeTYY — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 11, 2017

Renowned Indian commentator and analyst Ayaz Memon:

Mushfiqur has played a captain's knock, full of responsibility. But Mehedi Hasan real surprise. Unfazed in crisis, plucky and resourceful — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 11, 2017

