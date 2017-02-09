India vs Bangladesh 2017: 1st Test, Day 1, 5 talking points

Yet another hundred from the Indian skipper lit up the Hyderabad stadium on Day 1 of the only Test between India and Bangladesh.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 09 Feb 2017, 17:49 IST

Vijay gave India a solid start with a super century

Centuries from Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli helped India to 356/3 at stumps on Day 1 in Hyderabad in the one-off Test match between India and Bangladesh. Cheteshwar Pujara and Murali Vijay put on 178 for the 2nd wicket, with the former falling to Mehedi Hasan for 83.

At this point, Kohli joined forces with Vijay and piled on the misery with some diligent stroke play. The Tamil Nadu batsman was dismissed soon after his hundred by Taijul Islam but there was no stopping Kohli, who made his 9th hundred as Test skipper, the joint second most for an Indian captain.

Rahane, selected ahead of Karun Nair, gave him firm company in a 122-run partnership that came off a mere 158 balls. The Mumbai batsman finished on an unbeaten 45 while the captain remained not out on 111 off 145 balls.

Brief Scores: India 356/3 in 90 overs (Kohli 111*, Vijay 108, Pujara 83) at stumps, Day 1

#5 India drop Karun Nair for extra seamer

It is unusual for a player who has scored a triple hundred to sit out his next game. But such is the talent in the Indian ranks that Karun Nair, who blasted the England attack with a triple ton in his last innings, was forced to sit out.

India under Kohli, has preferred to play five bowlers with Jadeja and Ashwin doing an all-round job. Usually, there is place for a third spinner, but conditions in Hyderabad demanded an extra seamer and India have gone into the game with three of them - Ishant Sharma, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav.

Ajinkya Rahane, one of India's most consistent Test batsmen in the last few years was in danger of being dropped for the triple hundred hero, but Kohli and Kumble decided to stick with their more experienced batsman.