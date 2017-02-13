India vs Bangladesh 2017: Talking points after India's convincing win

All the pivotal moments from the day's play.

@manishpathak187 by Manish Pathak Top 5 / Top 10 13 Feb 2017, 16:01 IST

India wrapped up the one-off Test against Bangladesh in some style as the Virat Kohli-led side brushed aside the visitors by 208 runs. The Indian spinners came to the fore on the tiring fifth-day pitch as the visitors found it hard to cope up with the pressure.

Middle-order batsman Mahmudullah was the lone fighter for Bangladesh, but once he was dismissed the rest of the batting fell away in a jiffy and India got to the finishing line on the stroke of Tea.

Captain Virat Kohli was adjudged Man of the Match for his superlative double-century in the first innings.

Here are all the talking points from the day’s play.

#5 Mushfiqur Rahim’s ugly hoick to be dismissed

Mushfiqur’s dismissal was the turning point

Bangladesh depended a lot on their captain to save this Test match but Mushfiqur Rahim threw it away on the fifth day with an ugly swipe off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin.

Mushfiqur who had scored a fighting and defiant century in the first innings would have to take the blame for this horrendous stroke at a time when his team needed him to dig in and keep the Indian bowlers at bay. He has the game to counter spin and pace and in these conditions, he would have been the ideal batsman for Bangladesh, especially when they had lost Shakib Al Hasan early in the morning.

However, Rahim looked to play his strokes and ended up playing one stroke too many and perished to wild slog which spelt doom for his side.