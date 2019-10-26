India vs Bangladesh 2019: 3 Indian players who will be under pressure to perform in the T20I series

The Indian team for the T20I series against Bangladesh was announced recently. Regular skipper Virat Kohli has been rested, which means Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the series. The series begins with the first T20I on November 3 in New Delhi. The second T20I will be played at Rajkot on November 7, and the third at Nagpur on November 10.

Kerala wicket-keeper Sanju Samson has been included in the 15-member squad after he hit a double hundred in the 2019 Vijay Hazare Trophy against Goa. All-rounder Shivam Dube has also found a place in the team following his good showing in the one-day series against South Africa A. Dube made 79 from 60 in the first match of the series, and played a couple of good cameos as well.

While India will begin the series as favourites, there are a few players who will be under pressure to do well. Here’s a look at three players who would want to succeed against Bangladesh, and stay in contention for a place in the squad for the World T20.

#3. Manish Pandey

Despite being on the selectors’ radar for nearly a decade, Manish Pandey has failed to establish himself in either ODIs or T20Is. At 30, time is starting to run out for Pandey. It is surprising that he hasn’t established himself in the T20I team considering the success he has enjoyed in the IPL and the fact that his game seems nicely suited to the shortest format.

In 31 T20I games, Pandey has scored 565 runs at an average of 37.66. However, his last fifty in the format came against South Africa at Centurion in February 2018. Pandey had a disappointing series in West Indies, with scores of 19, 6 and 2 not out. While there is no doubting Pandey’s talent, he cannot afford many more failures.

#2. Rishabh Pant

The Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is still young and expected to play a major role in the side's future. However, the inclusion of Samson is a clear indication that Pant must stay on his toes.

The selectors have stated that Pant is the number one choice for now. However, Wriddhiman Saha did replace him in the Tests against South Africa at home and performed credibly.

Pant has only featured in 12 ODIs and 20 T20Is so far. However, what has irked the team management most about the 22-year-old is his affinity to throw his wicket away after getting starts.

Although he managed an unbeaten 65 in the 2nd T20I in West Indies recently, he struggled in the ODI series, playing a string of poor shots that led to his dismissals. This trend continued in the T20Is against South Africa as well. Pant has time on his side, but he must be careful not to test the patience of the team management.

#1. Yuzvendra Chahal

Until last season, Yuzvendra Chahal was a mainstay in both the ODI and T20I squads. However, the emergence of Washington Sundar and Rahul Chahar has turned things around and Chahal is no longer guaranteed a spot in the starting XI.

Although the leg-spinner has 46 scalps in 31 T20I games at an average of 21.13, his recent performances have been far from inspiring. In his last four T20Is, his figures read 1/35, 0/37 (vs New Zealand), 1/28 and 0/47 against Australia.

Moreover, he played no part in the T20Is against West Indies and South Africa. With the pressure building with each game, Chahal will have a point to prove heading into the series against Bangladesh.