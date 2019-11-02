India vs Bangladesh 2019: 5 Indian players to watch out for in the T20Is

Vaskar Gautam

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the T20I series against Bangladesh

India will host their neighbors Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series and a two-match Test series. This is going to be Bangladesh’s full-fledged India tour in a long time, and the first match will be at the newly named Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on 3 November.

The Indian team in the T20I series will be led by Rohit Sharma in the absence of Virat Kohli, who has been rested. With the T20 World Cup coming up next year, every T20 series would be crucial in terms of preparation.

India’s last T20 series against South Africa at home ended in a 1-1 draw.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are reeling at No. 9 in the ICC T20 team rankings. They have to play the qualifiers in the T20 World Cup next year before they can make it to the super 12s. With Shakib Al Hassan suspended for two years, all eyes will be on the new skipper Mahmudullah.

On that note, let’s have a look at five Indian players to watch out for.

#5 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has been named in the 15-man squad for the T20 series. He has been in and around the Indian team for two years now, but now looks ready to cement his place in the Indian side.

Iyer made his international debut in the shortest format in 2017 against New Zealand. But he hasn't got enough opportunities consistently since then.

In recent times Iyer has shown that he can be a solution to the long-time headache of the No. 4 position. He had a smashing ODI series in West Indies where he batted at the No. 5 position and played a couple of match-winning knocks. His strike rate in the series was a thoroughly impressive 124.77.

Iyer got the opportunity in the South Africa series but unfortunately he couldn’t cash in as he scored just 21 runs in the two T20 matches. This is a golden opportunity for Iyer to shine, and his fans would be hoping he makes the most of it.

