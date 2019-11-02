India vs Bangladesh 2019: BCCI confirms Rohit Sharma's availability for first T20I

Vinay.Chhabria FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 02 Nov 2019, 18:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rohit Sharma has been declared fit to play the first T20I

What's the story?

BCCI has released an official statement regarding Rohit Sharma's fitness ahead of India's upcoming T20I match against Bangladesh. According to the statement, Rohit is fit to play and will lead the side in the absence of Virat Kohli.

The background

Rohit picked up a minor injury yesterday during a practice session after being hit on the thigh by a delivery from throw-down specialist Nuwan Seneviratne. The Mumbai-based batsman had to skip the training session because of the incident.

There were fears that he might be forced to sit out of the first T20I against Bangladesh, however, it appears the injury he suffered was not severe.

The heart of the matter

Excited to be back in blues. Cannot wait to get it started #IndvsBan pic.twitter.com/ickyajDRor — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 1, 2019

As reported by IANS, the BCCI confirmed that Rohit will be available for the first T20I.

“Rohit Sharma was hit on the left side of his abdomen while batting in the nets today. The BCCI medical team has confirmed that he is fit and available for the first T20I after assessment of his injury.”

The right-handed batsman has enjoyed batting against Bangladesh in the recent past. He scored a century against the Tigers in the 2019 World Cup earlier this year. Rohit has played 8 T20Is against Bangladesh till date and has amassed 356 runs at a magnificent average of 44.50.

With four half-centuries in eight innings, Rohit holds the record for the most runs in India vs Bangladesh T20Is. He is also just eight runs shy of becoming the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket.

India have never lost a T20I to Bangladesh and enter this three-match series as firm favourites.

What's next?

Now that Rohit has been passed fit, he will look to take the attack to Bangladesh when he sets foot inside the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The first T20I between India and Bangladesh will take place at 7 PM IST tomorrow in Delhi.

Can Rohit Sharma score a hundred in tomorrow's match? Share your views in the comments section below.