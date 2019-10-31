India vs Bangladesh 2019: Mahmudullah feels beating India at home is not impossible

Mahmudullah will lead Bangladesh in the upcoming T20I series

What's the story?

Mahmudullah, the new T20I captain of Bangladesh, recently took part in an interview ahead of his team's series against India. The 33-year-old all-rounder talked about Shakib Al Hasan's ban and also about the challenge of beating India in their own backyard.

Mahmudullah expressed confidence about his side's chances, asserting that if they play good cricket and execute their plans to perfection they can win.

The team's wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim was present at the event as well, and his words reflected his captain's statements.

The background

Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh’s original skipper Shakib has received a two-year ban from international cricket for his failure to report bookie approaches to the Anti Corruption Unit. Since the ban has already come into effect, the left-handed batsman cannot take part in the series versus India.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board announced yesterday that in Shakib’s absence, Mahmudullah would lead the T20I team while Mominul Haque would captain the Test team.

The heart of the matter

With the entire cricketing fraternity in shock over Shakib's ban, Mahmudullah spoke his mind on the matter and told reporters on Wednesday (30th October) that Shakib's presence would be missed.

"Of course, I think he is a major part of Bangladesh cricket. There's no doubt about it. We know how important he is for our team," Mahmudullah said.

He added that the national jersey would help inspire the team to produce good results despite the regular captain's unavailability. Talking about the upcoming tour of India, the right-handed batsman said:

"They are unbeaten in last 11-12 series [11 successive Test series wins at home]. This is going to be tough, but nothing is impossible. We have to play really good as a team. We have to assure that we take all the chances and execute every opportunity. Then we can win."

He concluded by saying that the Bangladeshi players will try to take Shakib's absence as a source of motivation. Former Bangladeshi captain Mushfiqur added that this is a golden chance for the young players to prove themselves.

"Definitely we will miss him (Shakib) and without him it will be tough. It will be a huge opportunity for the young cricketers. If we play at their [India's] home, there will be challenges. And if there is challenge, then there will be platform to play well," Mushfiqur said.

Mushfiqur Rahim

What's next?

Bangladesh's tour of India will begin this Sunday as the two teams lock horns in the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Next, they will play two more T20I matches before battling it out in a two-match Test series.