India vs Bangladesh 2019: Sachin Tendulkar hints at dew playing a big role in day-night Test

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST News 01 Nov 2019, 14:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sachin Tendulkar believes that nothing should be taken for granted in the day-night Test.

The first day-night Test match scheduled from November 22nd at the Eden Gardens match has kept everyone guessing over the conditions of the ball, dew factor and the session by session play. In the recent line of experts and former cricketers providing their expertise on the matter, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was the latest to weigh in.

Speaking exclusively in an interview with the PTI, Tendulkar sounded critical of the dew factor playing a major role in the day-night Test fixtures in Indian conditions. According to him, both the fast bowlers as well as the spinners will be put under the pump if dew makes the pink ball wet more often than not. He stated:

"As long as dew does not become a factor, it is a good move… But if dew is going to be a factor, then seamers, as well as spinners, are going to find it challenging because once the ball gets wet, neither seamers can do much nor the spinners. So, in that way, bowlers will be put under the test. But if there is no dew, then surely it is a good addition."

"I think the dew factor will play a big role here… We need to figure out how much dew is there. The dew will determine to what extent both teams are competing. The conditions shouldn't hinder anything (competitiveness)."

The standard SG red ball that is used in India for the longer format tends to become softer as the innings progress but Tendulkar believes that nothing should be taken for granted and the batsmen should practice with pink balls used at different stages of an innings. He explained:

"The batsmen will need to practice with different balls at the nets… A new pink ball, a 20-over pink ball and a 50-over pink ball and an 80-over ball. See how differently a new, semi-new and old ball behaves. Accordingly, prepare your strategy."

Players like Rohit Sharma, Mohammad, Shami, and Wriddhiman Saha have had their share of experiences with the pink ball. Rohit played one match with the pink ball in Duleep Trophy in 2016 while Mohammad Shami and Wriddhiman Saha were part of the Mohun Bagan team that played the CAB Super League in 2016 with the pink ball. However, the pink ball used then was from Kookaburra. This this time around, it will be the SG pink ball that will be in action.

The difference remains to be seen but Tendulkar wants the Indian players to communicate directly with Duleep Trophy players who have pink ball experience to know exactly how its behaviour changes in a match. He said:

“The India boys should also depend on word of mouth feedback from all those who played Duleep Trophy [with the pink ball] and they would have few things to share."

Advertisement

"The wicketkeeper will play a massive role in providing feedback as to whether the ball is skidding or whether it is not coming onto the bat easily."

Tendulkar believes that from the viewers perspective, it will provide an opportunity to catch the action post their busy routine daily and will also help to keep Test cricket alive and kicking with more numbers in the stands.

“It is a nice concept, as people would be able to watch a day-night Test after their working hours… People can come in the evening and enjoy the game. From players' point of view, it won't be a bad idea to play with the pink ball and check how differently it behaves from the traditional red ball."

The day-night Test will follow the first Test, scheduled to be played in Indore from November 14th.