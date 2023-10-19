India vs Bangladesh, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

After three consecutive victories, India will look to continue their winning run when they face Bangladesh in Match 17 of the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023 at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

India have been the team to beat so far. They have dominated in almost all their three matches and are sitting comfortably in the second spot in the points table. A win against Bangladesh will take them to the top of the pile.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, kicked off their World Cup campaign with a triumph over Afghanistan. However, since then, they have lost to England and New Zealand. Additionally, Shakib Al Hasan’s race against time to be fit for the India clash has complicated Bangladesh’s woes.

Ahead of the India vs Bangladesh game, here's a look at the pitch report, weather forecast, probable XIs, and live streaming details.

India vs Bangladesh: 2023 World Cup Match Details

Date and Time: October 19, 2023, Thursday; 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune

India vs Bangladesh: Pitch Report

A beautiful view of the MCA Stadium in Pune [Getty Images]

The upcoming fixture will be the first 2023 ODI World Cup encounter at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Expect a great batting deck for the clash between India and Bangladesh. Out of all the seven ODIs played at the venue, teams batting first have posted a 300+ run total five times.

Apart from this, pace bowlers are also likely to generate some movement, especially under the lights. The average first-innings total in Pune has been 307 runs.

India vs Bangladesh: Weather Forecast

The sky should be mostly sunny during the day and clear at night. Rain is unlikely to interrupt proceedings. With the stadium being an open one, there will be some breeze as well. The temperature is expected to hover around between 31 and 27 degrees Celsius.

India vs Bangladesh: Probable XIs

India Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh Probable XI

Litton Das, Tanzid Tamil, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c)/Mehidy Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

India vs Bangladesh 2023 World Cup Match Prediction

India will be the favourites to win this 2023 World Cup game. The Men in Blue have been in fabulous form over the last few months, especially in the ODI format. Although they have lost three of their last four ODIs against Bangladesh, India are expected to be dominant in home conditions.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, would require a well-constructed team effort in order to have any chance of a win in Pune.

Prediction: India to beat Bangladesh.

India vs Bangladesh: Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Gold, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones)