India vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Having lost the opening ODI from a position of strength, Team India are in a must-win situation heading into the second game of the three-match series on Wednesday, December 7. Another loss in Dhaka for the Men in Blue will see Bangladesh continue their home domination. They haven't lost a bilateral ODI series at home since October 2016.

Team India looked set to take a 1-0 lead in the opening ODI. Defending a disappointing total of 186, they had the hosts on the mat at 136/9. But a pugnacious batting effort from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and some inexplicable tactics from India in the field saw Bangladesh clinch the contest by one wicket.

The visitors must have got some time to reflect on their defeat, and will be keen to come back stronger. For a start, they need some solidity at the top of the order. The bowling too lacked vigor in the wake of Miraz’s assault. In a nutshell, India’s white-ball cricket is in dire need of an overhaul. The process should have started by now, but it’s never too late.

Today's IND vs BAN toss result

Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Litton Das said:

“Looks a good wicket, last game we saw it was difficult to bat in the second innings.”

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#crickettwitter #indvsbanl Litton Das won the toss and Bangladesh will bat first 🏏 Litton Das won the toss and Bangladesh will bat first 🏏#crickettwitter #indvsbanl https://t.co/uvlTJ6HfIO

Bangladesh have made one change. Nasum Ahmed comes in for Hasan Mahmud. For India, Axar Patel replaces Shahbaz Ahmed, while Umran Malik comes in for Kuldeep Sen, who is not available for selection.

IND vs BAN - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Today's IND vs BAN pitch report

According to Anjum Chopra, there was grip, turn and bounce for the spinners in the first match. Today, the game will be played on pitch number 8. It's a lot more brown, with just a tinge of green. A good pitch to bat on if you apply yourself.

Today's IND vs BAN match players list

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed , Nurul Hasan

IND vs BAN - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Masudur Rahman, Michael Gough

TV umpire: Gazi Sohel

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for the 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more Cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes