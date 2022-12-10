India vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Down 0-2 in the three-match series, Team India will look to save some pride when they take on Bangladesh in the final ODI in Chattogram on Saturday, December 10.

By going down to the hosts by five runs in the second one-dayer, the Men in Blue succumbed to their second successive bilateral series defeat in Bangladesh in ODIs. The result, coming on the back of their T20 World Cup disaster, added to India’s 2022 woes.

The visitors conceded both matches from winning positions to lose the series. In the first match, they had reduced Bangladesh to 136/9, defending a target of 187. However, Bangladesh’s last-wicket added 51 runs to stun Team India. In the second game, they allowed the hosts to recover from 69/6 to post 271. India’s batting then failed to deliver and managed a disappointing 266/9.

To make matters worse, skipper Rohit Sharma got injured while fielding. And though he batted valiantly towards the end of the last game, he won’t be available for Saturday’s game. Injured pacers Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar have also been ruled out. India have added left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav to the squad, but things are not looking too bright for the visitors.

Today's IND vs BAN toss result

Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Litton Das said:

“Looks like there's some grass on the wicket. Need to take wickets early on.”

India have been forced to make two changes due to injuries. Rohit and Chahar have been replaced by Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav.

IND vs BAN - Today's match playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c & wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Litton Das (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

Today's IND vs BAN pitch report

According to Anjum Chopra, the pitch is a lot different. It has a nice green cover which can be misleading. Has to be a watchful start from the batters.

Today's IND vs BAN match players list

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Yadav

Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed , Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Nurul Hasan

IND vs BAN - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Gazi Sohel, Michael Gough

TV umpire: Masudur Rahman

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

