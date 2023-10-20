India vs Bangladesh Highlights, 2023 World Cup: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 17 Ft. Virat Kohli

India extended their unbeaten run in the 2023 World Cup with yet another win, this time against Bangladesh at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19. Another strong bowling effort from the hosts saw Bangladesh restricted to just 256/8 in their 50 overs.

Rohit Sharma once again set the tone at the top of the order with a fine 48 and Shubman Gill looked back to his best with a well-made half-century. Virat Kohli's 48th ODI hundred proved to be the perfect finish for the Indian fans as they coasted to a seven-wicket win and are in second position in the points table, only behind New Zealand on net run rate.

On that note, let's take a look at the three moments from the match that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Virat Kohli bowling for the injured Hardik Pandya

India had a massive moment of worry when all-rounder Hardik Pandya tripped and fell on his left ankle, thereby twisting it while trying to save a boundary off his own bowling. He couldn't continue to bowl despite his left foot being strapped and had to leave the field after bowling just three deliveries.

However, captain Rohit Sharma then turned to Virat Kohli to complete the over. The star batter returned to the bowling crease for India after as many as six years and fans were on their feet seeing him with the ball in hand. He conceded just two runs in his three deliveries and the crowd were thrilled to see his unique action.

#2 Stunners from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja

The Men in Blue have started a tradition to award a medal to the best fielder in every 2023 World Cup game in the dressing room after their match. This seems to have added that extra motivation among the players to push themselves and put their bodies on the line.

A sensational take down on the leg side by KL Rahul, followed by a classic Ravindra Jadeja special at the point region just showed the rise in India's fielding standards. The celebration from Jadeja where he gestured fielding coach T Dilip to hand him the medal spoke volumes about the high spirits in the team at the moment.

#1 Rohit Sharma hugging Virat Kohli and KL Rahul

While there have been a few contrasting reactions to Virat Kohli trying to reach his third World Cup hundred on Thursday, the players in the Indian team seemed to be on the same page. KL Rahul, who was batting with Kohli in the middle, opened up on how he wanted the star batter to reach his milestone.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma then hugged both the batters after the end of the game and it was a wholesome moment for the fans. They believe it shows the bonding among the players and how delighted they are with each other's success.

Click here to catch the highlights of the whole match.