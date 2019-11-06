India vs Bangladesh: India's ideal Playing XI for the 2nd T20I

Neel Ashar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 06 Nov 2019, 14:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The 2nd T20I is scheduled to be played on November 7, Thursday in Rajkot

With Bangladesh annihilating the Indian bowling lineup and completely outplaying India in all the three departments in the first T20I in Delhi on 3rd November, the stage moves to the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on 7th November, Thursday.

India felt the absence of senior players like Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya as the young and inexperienced team could not keep up to the standards that are expected of the Men in Blue.

India have a task on their hands to level the series in Rajkot on Thursday. Here’s a look at the best playing XI for the game.

Openers

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Rohit and Dhawan have been a formidable opening pair for India

The onus is on Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan to provide an impetus in the Powerplay overs. The pair added 10 runs in the opening T20I. They would be looking forward to spending more time in the middle and give a flying start to India.

Rohit Sharma had a forgettable outing in Delhi as he scored 9 runs off five deliveries before being adjudged LBW to Shafiul Islam while attempting to play across the line. The stand-in skipper would be looking to lead by example in the next outing.

Shikhar Dhawan has not lit up the stage for a long time in this format and he would be under the scanner with Mayank Agarwal waiting in the wings to replace him. Although he got off to a bright start in the first T20I, he threw it away when the team needed him to carry on and score a big one.

Middle Order

Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant (wk)

Sanju Samson should ideally replace KL Rahul

KL Rahul has been provided with umpteen opportunities and he has failed to deliver more often than not. His mode of dismissal in Delhi should pave the way for Sanju Samson as his replacement, on the back of the latter's double century against Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer is the incumbent no.4 for Team India and should be given a long rope for him to settle and instil confidence in him. He has the confidence of the captain, coach and selectors, and would be looking forward to making the most of the opportunities presented to him.

Rishabh Pant scored 27 off 26 deliveries on a sluggish Delhi deck. He portrayed a bit of flair in the innings after a cautious start. The young keeper's temperament and presence of mind came under the scanner in the 1st T20I, courtesy the missed reviews and he would look forward to correcting those errors quickly.

All-rounders

Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar

Sundar has been effective both with the bat and ball

Shivam Dube is likely to receive more opportunities in Hardik Pandya's absence after being preferred over Vijay Shankar, especially in this format. The Rajkot pitch is expected to be a batsman's paradise and this would suit Dube's aggressive strokeplay. He can sneak in a few overs of medium pace as well.

Krunal Pandya put together a partnership of 28 runs in 10 balls with Washington Sundar in the first T20I. His returns with the ball read 4-0-32-0 and his dropped catch of Mushfiqur Rahim off Chahal's bowling may have cost India the match. He would be looking to come back stronger after a forgettable outing in the field.

Washington Sundar has been growing in stature as an all-rounder. He portrayed his hard-hitting abilities by scoring a brisk 14 off 5 deliveries, which included 2 mammoth sixes, in Delhi. He has been assigned the task of being India's premier spinner in the Powerplay overs and his match figures of 4-0-25-0 are encouraging for a budding cricketer. He would be looking to continue his rich vein of form in Rajkot as well.

Bowlers

Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal

Shardul Thakur could replace Khaleel Ahmed in the playing XI

In the 1st T20I, Deepak Chahar returned with match figures of 3-0-24-1. His economy of 8 is a tad too high by his standards. He would be eyeing to correct his lines and lengths on a potentially flat deck in Rajkot. The 27-year-old swings the ball both ways upfront and can be a match-winner for any team.

Khaleel Ahmed, the left-arm quick was preferred ahead of Shardul Thakur in the opening T20I of the series. Khaleel's match figures read 4-0-37-1. He was flogged by Mushfiqur Rahim for 4 fours off consecutive deliveries. He erred in his lines and lengths, and this cost the team. Shardul Thakur should ideally replace him as he has better control in his lines and lengths. He will be looking to seal the 4th seamer's spot in the 15 for the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

Yuzvendra Chahal returned with match figures of 4-0-24-1 in Delhi. He would have conceded fewer runs and bagged more wickets had the two reviews and a dropped chance gone in his favour. The RCB leg-spinner troubled all the Bangladeshi batsmen and would be itching to have a bowl at them again. His variations make the 29-year-old effective even on the flattest of surfaces.

India's ideal playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal