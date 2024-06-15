India vs Canada, 2024 T20 World Cup: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

India will take on Canada in today's 2024 T20 World Cup match. The Group A encounter will begin at 10.30am local time (8pm IST) in Florida. The game does not have much significance for India, who have already qualified for the Super 8s round.

India have already registered wins against USA, Pakistan and Ireland in the group stage so far. The Men in Blue will play outside New York for the first time in the tournament tonight.

Before the India vs Canada match starts, here's a quick glance at a preview for this 2024 T20 World Cup game.

India vs Canada, 2024 T20 World Cup match details

Match: India vs Canada, Match 33, 2024 T20 World Cup

Trending

Date and Time: June 15, 10.30am Local Time (8pm IST).

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Florida.

India vs Canada probable XIs

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj.

Canada

Shreyas Movva (wk), Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad bin Zafar (c), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui and Jeremy Gordon.

India vs Canada pitch report

The wicket in Lauderhill supports the batters generally, but the pitch has been under covers for a long time. With the skies expected to be overcast, batting might be difficult in this game.

India vs Canada weather forecast

There is a 32% chance of rain during the match hours in Florida. The temperature will loom around 28 degrees Celsius, while the wind speed will be approximately 11 km/h. The humidity levels are expected to be in the range of 78%.

India vs Canada telecast and live-streaming details

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD (TV), Disney+ Hotstar (Live streaming)

Canada: Willow TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback