India vs England 2021: 5 interesting stats to emerge on day 1 at Oval

The first day of the fourth Test between India and England at the Oval saw 13 wickets as the hosts still trail by 138 runs at the end of the day's play.

Asked to bat first in overcast conditions, India were in tatters at 69/4. Skipper Virat Kohli showed some intent and played a valiant 50-run knock to bail India out of danger, before Shardul Thakur's swashbuckling 57 runs helped the visitors post a challenging total. The Asian Giants were all out for 191 runs, with Chris Woakes doing the maximum damage, picking up four wickets.

In reply, Jasprit Bumrah put India right back in the game, removing both openers cheaply to have England at 6/2. Joe Root then partnered Dawid Malan to start the revival work. The England captain, who is in supreme form, looked in outstanding touch before a ripper from Umesh Yadav unrattled his timber.

On that note, let's take a look at some of the interesting stats that emerged on day 1 of the Oval Test.

1. Virat Kohli becomes the fastest to reach 23000 international runs

Virat Kohli on Thursday became the fastest batsman to cross 23000 international runs across the formats. In the process, the talismanic run-scorer leapfrogged legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting.

The Indian captain reached the landmark in 490 innings, putting him ahead of Tendulkar, who touched the milestone in 522 innings. Only seven cricketers have managed to touch this feat.

Virat Kohli scored 50 runs off 96 deliveries, including eight boundaries, in the first innings of the Oval Test against England before getting out to Ollie Robinson.

2. Shardul Thakur scored the fastest Test half-century in England

Shardul Thakur now has the fastest ever Test fifty in England (by balls).



31 - Shardul Thakur🇮🇳 v ENG, today

32 - Ian Botham🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v NZ, 1986

33 - Clifford Roach🏝️ v ENG, 1933

33 - Kapil Dev🇮🇳 v ENG, 1982

33 - Harbhajan Singh🇮🇳 v ENG, 2002

33 - Stuart Broad🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v WI, 2020#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 2, 2021

Shardul Thakur, who came into the playing XI after missing the last two Tests, injected some firepower in what has been a dull batting for India on the first day. The all-rounder from Mumbai showed exemplary batting skills to dispatch England bowlers, who posed all problems for India's top-order.

Thakur played a quickfire knock of 57 runs from 36 balls, which included seven boundaries and three towering sixes. In the process, Shardul Thakur (31 balls) leapfrogged Sir Ian Botham (32 balls) to score the fastest Test half-century in England.

Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh are two other Indians to feature in the top five list, having achieved the feat in 33 deliveries.

Moreover, Shardul Thakur's 31-ball fifty is also the second fastest by an Indian batter. He overtook Virender Sehwag's 32-ball half-century against England in Chennai way back in 2008. Former India captain Kapil Dev (30 balls) still holds the record of the fastest fifty by an Indian that he achieved against Pakistan in Karachi in 1982.

3. Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to lead the country in 10 or more Tests outside home

Virat Kohli has now captained India in 10 Tests in England

Team India captain Kohli became the first Indian to lead the country in 10 or more Test matches outside India. Virat Kohli captained India in the 10th Test when he came out for the toss at the Oval on Thursday.

As a result, he leapfrogged former India captain MS Dhoni, who has captained India in nine Tests in England. Sunil Gavaskar occupies third spot, leading India in eight matches in Pakistan.

4. James Anderson has dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara the most number of times

Cheteshwar Pujara scored four runs before getting out to James Anderson

Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson has now dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara (11) the most number of times. The Saurashtra cricketer was out in a similar fashion to the first innings of the third Test at Headingley.

Anderson pitched the ball on the fourth stump which jagged away from the batsman. Pujara, who had until then played from his body, poked at the ball only to edge it to the slips.

After James Anderson, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has managed to get the better of Cheteshwar Pujara (10) the maximum number of times, followed by Pat Cummins (7).

5. Virat Kohli now has the most 50+ scores among Indian captains against England in England

Most 50+ scores by Indian captains against England in England:-

In Test cricket

7* - Virat Kohli

6 - MS Dhoni



In international cricket

10* - Virat Kohli

10 - MS Dhoni#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 2, 2021

While the century drought continues, Virat Kohli has managed to hit two consecutive half-centuries in his last two innings. With these two fifties, Kohli has now surpassed former India captain MS Dhoni to have the most 50+ scores against England in England.

Kohli now has 10 half-centuries from 16 innings to his name in England in comparison to Dhoni's nine from 18 innings.

Edited by Aditya Singh