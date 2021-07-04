India vs England 2021: Virat Kohli, still amongst the world's best despite long trough

Virat Kohli is one of the world’s greatest cricketers, if not the greatest. The numbers will tell you that, if not anything else. If you still demur, rest assured that 132 million of his social media followers will rise to his defense.

While Kohli’s career didn’t begin on the most melodious of notes, he has owned the last decade with numbers that suggest he is one of the all-time greats. One of Kohli’s greatest feats came in 2019, when he surpassed cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in most double centuries hit by an Indian in Test cricket, with seven in the long format.

Kohli has left behind a trail of mind-boggling records while going up the ladder of success. The Indian skipper was the fastest in the world to reach 17,000 international runs, fastest to 30 and 35 centuries in ODIs and the first and only batsman in history to average more than 50 in Tests, ODIs and T20Is simultaneously.

India have become a transformed side under his captaincy. as well. That achievement may dwarf all his individual accomplishments.

But we live in a world where nothing lasts forever.

The Indian skipper finished 2019 on a high, ending the year as the leading run-scorer in all formats, with his last international century coming in November of the same year.

Since then, Kohli's numbers have not matched his gigantic stature, especially in Tests. The skipper managed to score just 2, 19, 3 & 14 in the two-match Test series against New Zealand at home in 2020. He then arrived in Australia and scored a well-negotiated 74 before he was run-out in the first innings.

The second innings saw the Indian line-up collapse for just 36, with Kohli just contributing 4 runs. Kohli’s struggles with the outside-off-stump line has returned, which was apparent in the recently concluded World Test Championship final as well. Kohli was consistently beaten by accurate deliveries that held their line, bottling him up inside the crease and causing an eventual edge away to the slip cordon.

Despite getting strong starts, the 32-year-old Indian skipper hasn't been able to put up scores on the board expected of him, a sight that his fans aren't quite used to. Kohli marked his comeback into the Indian side with the Test series against England at home in March earlier this year, where he managed scores of 11, 72, 0, 62, 27 and 0.

Maybe a packed calendar year-after-year is finally taking its toll on him?

It is worth mentioning that Kohli has been the most dependable and consistent performer for India, in all formats, for over a decade. His recent struggles should be seen as the regulation trough in a great career.

England test again crucial for Virat Kohli

With India touring England for a five-match Test series later next month, Virat Kohli will be out to prove a point, just as he did in 2018.

Having averaged a meagre 13.50 on his first tour of England in 2014, one he considers to be significant in the transformation of his career, Kohli was desperate to prove himself. He played a fighting knock in an epic tussle against James Anderson, smashing 149 runs and following it up with a feisty 97 & 103 two games later.

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Two

As far as his own standards and reputation is concerned, there’s no denying that Virat Kohli has been a little out-of-form. That’s the standard he’s set for himself, a standard so high that a few innings without a century causes panic amongst fans. And well, it’s only fair to allow him some time to find his groove again. Being the backbone of the Indian batting order, and successfully captaining a world-class side to great heights are no easy tasks, but Virat Kohli has done it flawlessly.

And on the brighter side, at least he’s proved to us that he’s human.

