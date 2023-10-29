India vs England, 2023 World Cup: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Hosts India will face defending champions England in match number 29 of the 2023 World Cup at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. The match will be a day-night game and will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

India and England will meet in Lucknow having experienced contrasting fortunes in the tournament. The Men in Blue are the only unbeaten side in the competition, having won five of the five matches. They have defeated Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand. On the other hand, England’s only win in five games came against Bangladesh in Dharamsala in their second match.

It’s been a week since India played their last game, beating New Zealand by four wickets in Dharamsala. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami (5/54) and seasoned batter Virat Kohli (95) were the main heroes of India’s triumph. England went down to Sri Lanka by eight in their previous match in Bengaluru after crumbling to 156 all out. Can they find some inspiration to lift themselves?

Today's IND vs ENG toss result

England have won the toss and decided to bowl first.

“No particular reason, more of a gut decision. It's a great occasion and, hopefully, today we bring our best,” Jos Buttler.

Both India and England are going in with unchanged playing XIs for the match, which means the hosts have avoided the temptation of playing three spinners.

IND vs ENG - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Today's IND vs ENG pitch report

According to Ravi Shastri, the pitch is a dry pitch on which quality spinners will come into play. He, however, added that runs can be scored if batters get their eye in. Nasser Hussain added that England would not mind a surface that turns a lot, referring to how Monty Panesar and Graeme Swann dominated the Indian batters during the 2012 Test series.

Today's IND vs ENG match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan.

England squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson.

IND vs ENG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Rod Tucker

TV umpire: Ahsan Raza

Match Referee: Richie Richardson