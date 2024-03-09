India vs England 2024 Highlights: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in 5th Test ft. Kuldeep Yadav & Ravichandran Ashwin

India completed a proper demolition job on England on Day 3 of the fifth and final Test of the series in Dharamsala as the hosts won by an innings and 64 runs to clinch the series 4-1.

A fantastic five-wicket haul from Kuldeep Yadav in the first innings ensured that England were bundled out for just 218. In reply, India scored a mammoth 477, thanks to hundreds from skipper Rohit Sharma (103) and Shubman Gill (110), and handy half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (57), Sarfaraz Khan (56) and debutant Devdutt Padikkal (65).

The hosts took a massive first-innings lead of 259 runs and England just couldn't turn up in their second essay. Joe Root stood tall with a valiant 84, but that was the only shining light as the visitors were bundled out for just 195, handing India a comprehensive win.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments in the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Kuldeep Yadav & Ravichandran Ashwin's wholesome exchange

Kuldeep Yadav (5/72) and Ravichandran Ashwin (4/51) were the reason why England couldn't take advantage of good batting conditions having won the toss. Generally the bowler who has taken the fifer gets to keep the match ball and also leads the team off the field.

However, Kuldeep looped the ball towards Ashwin and asked the latter to lead the team as it was his 100th Test. After a lot of back-and-forth, Ashwin finally gave a gentle push to Kuldeep to lead the team and also told him to keep the match ball. Fans were in awe of the two world-class spinners for being so selfless and appreciating each other's success.

#2 Shubman Gill, Jurel & Sarfaraz sledging Jonny Bairstow

Apart from Ravichandran Ashwin, another player in his 100th Test was England's Jonny Bairstow. With Bairstow not having scored big in the entire series, Indian close-in fielders Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan & wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel decided to get under the skin of the right-hander.

Bairstow began to smash Ashwin for boundaries and sixes, but also seemed to get riled up by whatever the fielders around him had to say. He apparently asked Gill about the latter's conversation with James Anderson. To this, Gill responded by saying that he told Anderson to retire.

On pointing out that Anderson had dismissed Gill, the Indian batter asked Bairstow how many hundreds he had scored in the series. Jurel and Sarfaraz also chipped in with their comments and it eventually worked as Bairstow was trapped in front. Many fans were thrilled to hear the exchange on stump mic and some also missed Virat Kohli being in action.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin's 5-wicket haul

The icing on the cake for India was Ravichandran Ashwin getting to his 36th five-wicket haul in his 100th Test. The veteran off-spinner initially dismantled the England top-order, and then returned to pick up the wickets of Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes to get his fifer.

With this, he also joined the elite club of legendary spinners like Muttiah Muralitharan, Anil Kumble, and the late Shane Warne, who also picked up a five-wicket haul in their respective 100th Tests. Ashwin picked up nine wickets in the game and a total of 26 wickets in the series, ending up as the highest wicket-taker.

