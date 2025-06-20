India vs England 2025 Test series: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The India vs England 2025 Test series starts today (Friday, June 20). This series will mark Shubman Gill's debut as Test captain, while the Ben Stokes-led England outfit will be keen to avenge the series defeat against India in 2024.

Last year, India beat England 4-1 at home, whereas in 2021-22, the two giants settled for a 2-2 draw in the five-match Test series hosted by England. The English team will be desperate for a series victory over India.

Before the India vs England 2025 Test series begins, here are all the important details to know about the five matches.

India vs England 2025 Test series full schedule

Headingley will host the first Test from June 20 onwards, followed by the second Test at Edgbaston from July 2. Lord's will play host to the third Test from July 10 onwards, while the fourth and fifth Tests will begin on July 23 and July 31 at Emirates Old Trafford and Kennington Oval, respectively.

1st Test: June 20-24, 11 am Local Time - Headingley, Leeds.

2nd Test: July 2-6, 11 am Local Time - Edgbaston, Birmingham.

3rd Test: July 10-14, 11 am Local Time - Lord's, London.

4th Test: July 23-27, 11 am Local Time - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

5th Test: July 31 - August 4, 11 am Local Time - Kennington Oval, London.

IND vs ENG 2025 Test series match timings in IST

As per IST, all matches will begin at 3.30 pm. There is a time difference of four hours and 30 minutes between India and England.

IND vs ENG Test 2025 squads

India

Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep and Harshit Rana.

England

Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Sam Cook, Jacob Bethell, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook and Chris Woakes.

India vs England 2025 Test series live streaming details

⁠India - JioHotstar (Live streaming), Sony Sports (TV).

