India vs England 3rd Test: 5 Talking Points

Sushruta Nandy FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 246 // 21 Aug 2018, 00:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three

The Indian cricket team find themselves in the driver's seat at the end of Day 3 with a lead of over 500 runs with 2 whole days left to play. After two major losses, the stronghold that India has over this Test, is a welcome sight. Here are 5 talking points about the match so far.

#1 The other batsmen finally step up

Pujara smashes Rashid over mid-wicket!

After Rahane scored a magnificent half-century in the first innings, we saw Pujara put up a valiant display in the second innings, with a fighting 72 of 208 balls. Dhawan has been good too, with 80 runs in this Test match.

To see these batsman performing is great news for the Indian contingent as this means that Kohli won't have to share the entire batting pressure by himself.

#2 England's slip catching woes continue

Jimmy's not happy!

Once again, Keyton Jennings dropped Virat Kohli at 93 today, he might have only scored 10 runs more, but this trend of dropped catches is alarming. Dawid Malan at Edgbaston, Butler at Lords and now Jennings at Trent Bridge.

England will have to do something about their slip catching if they are to have a chance at winning the following two test matches.

1 / 4 NEXT