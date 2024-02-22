India vs England, 4th Test: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The fourth Test between India and England will begin on February 23, 2024 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. India lead the five-match series by a 2-1 margin.

After losing the first Test, India bounced back and won the second one in Visakhapatnam. They carried forward the winning momentum and outplayed England in the third Test in Rajkot to go 2-1 up in the series.

On the back of centuries from Rohit Sharma (131) and Ravindra Jadeja (112), India posted 445 on the board in the third Test. Ben Duckett (153) hit a ton but lacked support from the other batters as England got knocked over on 319.

With a first-innings lead of 126, Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a brilliant double-ton which helped them set a target of 557 for the visitors. A fifer from Ravindra Jadeja helped them knock over England on 122 to win the game comprehensively by 434 runs and get the lead in the series.

India have shown great character in the last two Tests and have outplayed the English side. They will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum whereas England will be eager to bounce back and keep the series alive in Ranchi.

India have opted to rest Jasprit Bumrah and it will be a challenge for them as he has been sensational in this series so far. England have an opportunity now to level the series by emerging victorious in the fourth Test.

India vs England Match Details:

Match: India vs England, 4th Test, England tour of India, 2024

Date and Time: February 23 – February 27, 2024, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

India vs England Head-to-Head

India and England have locked horns against each other on 134 occasions in Test cricket. India have won 33 times whereas England have won 51 times, with 50 ending in a draw.

Matches played: 134

India won: 33

England won: 51

Drawn: 50

India vs England Pitch Report

The surface at JSCA International Stadium Complex is expected to favor spin. It looks dry and expect the cracks to open up as the Test progresses. The batters will need to adapt to the conditions before they can start playing freely. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to bat first here.

India vs England Weather Forecast

The temperature in Ranchi on the opening day of the Test is expected to hover between 14 to 23 degrees Celsius. There is a slight chance of rain predicted on the last three days.

India vs England Probable XIs

India

Probable XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar/Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

England

Probable XI

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood

India vs England Match Prediction

India won the third Test comprehensively to go 2-1 up in the series. They will be looking to wrap up the series by winning in Ranchi whereas the English side will be hoping to force it to a decider. It’s all to play for the visitors.

India have the home advantage and expect them to come out on top in the fourth Test.

Prediction: India to win this match.

India vs England Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18, Sports18 HD

Live Streaming: JioCinema

