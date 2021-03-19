India vs England, 5th T20I: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

India and England square off in the fifth match of the Paytm T20I series on Saturday, March 20th, at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. This game will be the series decider, with both sides currently locked level at 2-2.

After being put in to bat first in the 4th T20I, India managed to put up an above-par total on the board and successfully defended it despite the heavy onset of dew.

Suryakumar Yadav, who replaced an injured Ishan Kishan, made the most of his opportunity and scored a blazing 31-ball 57 before being given out in controversial circumstances. However, contributions from the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur helped India post a total of 185/8.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed the dangerous Jos Buttler early on, but Jason Roy got off to another good start for England. Ben Stokes' middle-order blitz put England back in the driver's seat, but a sudden flurry of wickets triggered another middle-order collapse for the visitors.

Washington Sundar found it hard to hit his lengths with the wet ball and conceded 53 runs in his four overs. However, an outstanding spell from Hardik Pandya and some quality death bowling from Shardul Thakur meant India won a close encounter by eight runs.

The wicket was perhaps the best batting wicket of the series, but still had something in it for the bowlers. Both teams have some concerns about the batting form of certain players. KL Rahul, while looking slightly more comfortable, departed for a 17-ball 14 while Dawid Malan also recorded the same score for England.

Both teams have a lot to prove, and with some exciting individual battles on offer, this should be a gripping series decider.

Match Details

Date: March 20, 2021 (Saturday).

Time: 07:00 PM (IST), 01:30 PM (GMT).

Venue: Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Weather Report

It should remain warm and sunny in Ahmedabad on the final Matchday of the fifth T20I. The average temperature should be around 35 degrees Celsius, with a similar level of dew expected to fall.

Pitch Report

The wicket should be similar to the one used in the fourth T20I. It could be another good batting surface, with slower deliveries and change of pace being imperative for success.

Predicted XIs

India

Suryakumar Yadav played a splendid knock. Enter caption

Considering that he has retained his place in the side for the first four T20Is, Rahul should hold on to his spot for this game as well. However, he is walking on thin ice and needs to come up with a match-winning contribution pretty soon.

India will look to go into this game with an unchanged lineup.

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Rahul Chahar.

England

Ben Stokes played a great knock for England.

England have fielded largely the same team throughout the series, and they should go into this game unchanged despite the loss.

England: Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, and Adil Rashid.

Match Prediction

India would've gained a lot of confidence after winning a game while batting first. With an explosive top order and a fairly settled bowling lineup, they are likely to clinch the series 3-2.

Prediction: India to win.

