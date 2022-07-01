India vs England, 5th Test: Toss result and match players list, teams & umpires

India will take on England in the rescheduled Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday (July 1). The match is being played as the fifth Test of India’s tour of England last year, scheduled to be held at Old Trafford in Manchester, was canceled due to COVID-19.

Ironically, COVID has affected the visitors’ preparations for the Birmingham Test as well. Regular skipper Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the match after testing positive.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been named captain while keeper-batter Rishabh Pant will be the vice-captain. Earlier, off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s arrival in England was also delayed as he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his side’s departure for the UK.

England will go into the match with the upper hand. The Ben Stokes-led side recently hammered New Zealand 3-0 at home in emphatic style. India will thus have to play out their skins to get the better of the hosts in Birmingham.

IND vs ENG - 5th Test toss result

England have won the toss and have opted to field first. Explaining the decision, skipper Ben Stokes said:

“We've done well chasing and it's also to see how the wicket will behave.”

The hosts had named their playing XI for the Test a day ahead of the match.

The visitors, being led by first-time captain Bumrah, have gone with Ravindra Jadeja as the sole spinner with Ravichandran Ashwin missing out. All-rounder Shardul Thakur also finds a place in the playing XI. Cheteshwar Pujara will open the batting in Rohit Sharma's absence.

IND vs ENG - 5th Test Match Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah (c).

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (wk), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

IND vs ENG - 5th Test match player list

India squad: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Srikar Bharat, Prasidh Krishna.

England squad: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (wk), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Ben Foakes, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Harry Brook.

IND vs ENG - 5th Test Match umpires

On-field umpires: Aleem Dar, Marais Erasmus.

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough.

Match Referee: David Boon.

