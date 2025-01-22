India vs England head-to-head stats and records you need to know before IND vs ENG 2025 T20I series

India vs England T20I series will start on January 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. The five-match series will end on February 2, with the other four games scheduled to happen in Chennai, Rajkot, Pune and Mumbai.

England failed to defend their T20 World Cup title last year due to the semifinal loss against India. The Jos Buttler-led outfit will be out for revenge when they play the five-match T20I series against India over the next 10 days.

Ahead of the India vs England series, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams in T20I cricket.

India vs England head-to-head record in T20Is

India lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against England by 13-11. The two nations have crossed paths in 24 completed T20I games, with India winning on 13 occasions.

The first-ever T20I match between India and England happened in the T20 World Cup 2007, where Yuvraj Singh's quickfire half-century powered India to a win. Here's a summary of the overall head-to-head stats:

Matches played: 24

Won by India: 13

Won by England: 11

India vs England T20I head-to-head record in IND

The upcoming five-match series will happen on Indian soil. India have a slender 6-5 lead in the head-to-head record against England on home turf in T20I cricket.

Four years ago, Ahmedabad hosted a five-match T20I series between the two sides, where India won by 3-2 despite trailing by 1-2 at one point. Here's a summary:

Matches played: 11

Won by India: 6

Won by England: 5.

Last 5 India vs England T20I matches

India have won three of their last five T20I matches against England. In 2022, England lost a home series against India by 1-2, but after that, they crushed the Men in Blue by 10 wickets in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.

Here's a summary of the last five battles between India and England in the shortest format of the game:

IND (171/7) beat ENG (103) by 68 runs, Jun 27, 2024. ENG (170/0) beat IND (168/6) by 10 wickets, Nov 10, 2022. ENG (215/7) beat IND (198/9) by 17 runs, Jul 10, 2022. IND (170/8) beat ENG (121) by 49 runs, Jul 9, 2022. IND (198/8) beat ENG (148) by 50 runs, Jul 7, 2022.

