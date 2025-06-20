India vs England head-to-head stats and records you need to know before IND vs ENG 2025 Test series

The much-awaited India vs England Test series begins today (Friday, June 20) in Leeds. It is a five-match series that will conclude on August 4 in London. This is the second five-match Test series between India and England in two years.

Last year, the English team visited India, where the home team won 4-1 under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. However, a lot has changed since then. Rohit and Virat Kohli have retired from the red-ball format, while Gautam Gambhir has replaced Rahul Dravid as India's head coach.

Shubman Gill will lead India for the first time in Test cricket in the upcoming India vs England series. Before a new era in Indian cricket begins, let's look at the head-to-head record between the two sides.

India vs England head-to-head record in Tests

England lead the head-to-head record against India in Tests by 51-35. The two nations have battled 136 times in the longest format, with 50 Tests ending in a draw.

India have won the last four Tests against England. However, England won their previous home Test against India. Here's a summary of the head-to-head stats:

Matches played: 136

Won by India: 35

Won by England: 51

Drawn: 50.

India vs England Test head-to-head record in ENG

The upcoming Test series will be played on English soil. The head-to-head record between India and England in Tests hosted by England stands at 36-9 in favor of the home team.

India have managed only nine wins in 67 Tests against England away from home. Two out of those nine victories came during the last Test series in 2021-22.

Matches played: 67

Won by India: 9

Won by England: 36

Drawn: 22.

Last 5 India vs England Test matches before IND vs ENG 2025 series

India have been quite dominant in recent Test matches against England. As mentioned earlier, India won the previous series between the two teams by a 4-1 margin. Here's a summary of the five matches played in that series:

IND (477) beat ENG (218 & 195) by an innings and 64 runs, Mar 7-11, 2024. IND (307 & 192/5) beat ENG (353 & 145) by 5 wickets, Feb 23-27, 2024. IND (445 & 430/4 dec) beat ENG (319 & 122) by 434 runs, Feb 15-19, 2024. IND (396 & 255) beat ENG (252 & 292) by 106 runs, Feb 2-6, 2024. ENG (246 & 420) beat IND (436 & 202) by 28 runs, Jan 25-29, 2024.

About the author Vinay Chhabria



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More

