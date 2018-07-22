Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India vs England: India's famous test wins in England in this millennium

Neeraj Manivannan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
485   //    22 Jul 2018, 13:13 IST

India had dominated world cricket over the past two years with most of their bilateral series being played in the sub-continent and West Indies. It was always known that the first real challenge under Virat Kohli's reign would arrive when they travelled abroad to face the likes of South Africa, England and Australia.

India travelled to South Africa earlier this year and lost the first two tests despite being ahead in the game for long periods. India made amends in the third test match to claim a special victory. They dominated the limited overs series, drubbing the Proteas 5-0 in ODIs and 2-1 in T20Is.

India, learnt from their mistakes and made sure the limited overs leg was scheduled earlier in England to make sure the players get ample time to get accustomed to the English conditions. The T20Is were a tight affair as India clinched the series 2-1. India also went on to ease through to victory in the first ODI, provoking fears in the English ranks. The number 1 ODI side though came from behind to win the series 2-1, showcase their class and proving that they would be one of the favorites for next year's ICC World Cup which will be scheduled here in England.

The equation now is 1-1 at the end of the limited overs leg, and we now arrive at the most anticipated leg of the long tour- the 5 match test series. This is what India have been preparing for all year as they know that beating England in their own backyard is always a daunting task. More so because India lost the 5-match series 3-1 the previous time they toured in 2014 and they suffered a 4-0 whitewash in 2011.

India though, can take inspiration from some memorable wins that have been achieved in the long rivalry between these two sides. India last won the series in 2007 with a memorable triumph at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. India have arrived with a talented squad that is capable of going toe to toe with the English side and they'll look to produce a few more historic wins to end up victorious at the end of the tour.

On that note, we take a look at 3 memorable test victories that India achieved in England in the 21st century-

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket MS Dhoni Sachin Tendulkar History of Cricket India vs England Cricket Stats | All Time Cricket Records
Neeraj Manivannan
ANALYST
Neeraj, a 20-year who has sports running through his blood and mind 24x7 is a cricket-crazy fan. With Rahul Dravid as his role-model and Dale Steyn as his inspiration, he hopes he can still make it big as a fast bowler.
