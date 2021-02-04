India vs England match prediction: Who will win the 1st IND vs ENG Test?

India’s Brisbane high lasted less than a month, as they next face England at home. The four-Test series begins in Chennai, and with a place in the World Test Championship Final at stake, Virat Kohli and Co have to hit the ground running.

The home side starts as clear favourites, and with good reason. They haven’t lost a Test series at home since 2012/13, but they would still be wary when it comes to facing England. It was indeed England who beat them all those years ago in 2012/13, with Alastair Cook’s men winning the series 2-1.

The two sides took on each other again 4 years later, and on that occasion, India avenged the loss. They beat England 4-0 at home, winning 2 games by more than an innings in a thoroughly dominating performance.

India's predicted playing XI analysis

Virat Kohli returns as skipper, and the 32-year-old has a point to prove after all the debate around his captaincy. Fans would also want Virat Kohli the batsman to make a mark, with the Indian captain having failed to register a single international hundred throghout 2020.

The team combination looks more or less set for India. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma are set to continue their newfound partnership at the top of the order. After impressing in Australia, this series could be the making of Shubman Gill. The middle-order bears a familiar look, and Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane will look to pile on the runs in home conditions.

India’s familiar wicket-keeper conundrum continues, with many debating between Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant. The latter silenced his critics with a masterful show in Australia, and Kohli even mentioned that Pant will start for the first Test.

Another interesting pick would be the all-rounder India choose against England. Despite Ravindra Jadeja’s availability, the team has multiple options to choose from. Washington Sundar and Axar Patel offer the appeal of playing a 3rd spinner on a turning Chennai wicket. Hardik Pandya, provided he can bowl again, allows India to go with a backup seamer.

All eyes will also be on Kuldeep Yadav, with a home series against England the perfect chance for the left-arm wrist spinner to resurrect his career. Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to shine at home once again as the spin king, and he will look to get the better of Joe Root.

As far as India’s pace battery is concerned, a home debut for Jasprit Bumrah inches closer. Ishant Sharma’s return to the side provides some much-needed experience, while Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur are able deputies.

England's predicted playing XI analysis

England prepared for India in the best way possible, beating Sri Lanka 2-0 in an away series. The Root-led side battled well against spin, their spinners picked wickets and Jimmy Anderson picked up six wickets in the one match he played.

However, how they perform as a batting unit could make or break their tour. Numerous players part of their side like Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope and Dan Lawrence have never batted in Tests in India.

And so, it all comes down to skipper Root. He has an average upwards of 50 in India, and he will have to score a lot more than that if England harbour hopes of beating India in their den. Root comes into the series in great form, scoring 426 after mastering the sweep shot in Sri Lanka.

The visitors were dealt a blow on the eve of the 1st Test, as a freak dressing room injury ruled out Zak Crawley. How they rejig their batting order to cope with the absence of their No.3 remains to be seen.

England’s spin duo of Dominic Bess and Jack Leach will have to be at their best in India. They will act as de facto leaders of the England bowling attack, and failure for them could prove to be problematic for the visitors.

As always, England’s pace attack is right up there with the very best in the world. However, not all of them will play. Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Jofra Archer are all in the side, with England set to field two fast bowlers at best in their playing XI.

IND vs ENG 1st Test match prediction

The India vs England series is set to be an exciting one. India will be expected to win, but they still have to go out and beat the visitors. Kohli will undoubtedly eye a statement win in Chennai, and with a track that historically assists the spinners, the Indian captain will be confident about his bowling attack.

How England deal with the Indian pitches could be the difference between success and failure. Root is the big fish, but others have to step up and support him to give England a shot at victory.

England haven’t won at the Chepauk since 1985, and looking at the two sides on paper, it looks like that record won’t break anytime soon. Expect India to score runs with ease, with the spinners taking over and weaving a web around England’s inexperienced batting unit.

Prediction: India to win