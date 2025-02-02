India vs England Match Prediction: Who will win the 5th T20I match?

The series hasn't been as high-scoring as initially advertised, with the two teams yet to breach the 200-run mark. That could change on Sunday, February 2, when India and England lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both bowling sides have done well, and the pitches haven't been out-and-out belters either. As a result, the two power-packed batting units haven't been able to fully express themselves, although there have been a few standout displays from both blue and red.

India have sealed the series on the back of Varun Chakaravarthy's stellar bowling efforts and the odd rearguard effort with the bat. England have been in the mix, but have fallen short at crucial junctures.

Jos Buttler and Co. have more than just pride to play for, though. With the ODI series against India on the horizon, as well as the all-important Champions Trophy, England will want to give their common players the opportunity to have a good hit out in Mumbai.

India, meanwhile, will have an eye on resting and rotating for the final T20I, which is being played only one day after their series-clinching win in Pune.

India’s updated squad for the T20I series against England: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Axar Patel (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh.

England's squad for the T20I series against India: Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook (vc), Phil Salt (wk), Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood.

Can India put the exclamation point on their series win? Or will England lend some respectability to the scoreline?

IND vs ENG 2025: Can England sign off on a high?

Ben Duckett has found form in the last two matches, although Phil Salt hasn't really stamped his authority on the series so far. With Chakaravarthy holding control over the middle overs, England will need to make the most of the powerplay if they are to secure a win to wrap up the rubber.

India, meanwhile, are all set to bring Mohammed Shami back into the fold, as bowling coach Morne Morkel indicated at the conclusion of the previous game. That could weaken their bowling attack, which already features just one specialist seamer, slightly.

If the Men in Blue are smart, they will rest their key ODI players, including Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh. Important fixtures are up ahead, and the fifth T20I hasn't come after enough of a break for them to take any risks.

That could put England in pole position to sign off on a high. India are likely to experiment with both their batting lineup as well as their bowling combination, and the visitors could benefit from that. The game, however, is too close to call without taking such factors into consideration.

Prediction: England to win the 5th T20I vs India.

