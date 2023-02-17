India vs England Match Prediction: Who will win today's Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match?

Action involving Team India in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 moves from Cape Town to Gqeberha as the Women in Blue face off against England on Saturday, February 18.

India and England are two of the three teams unbeaten in the competition so far, with the Group 2 duo being flanked by Group 1 table-toppers Australia. While Heather Knight and Co. are in first place with a net run rate of +2.497, their opponents on Saturday are close behind with +0.59.

The team that wins on Saturday will practically seal their spot in the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023, and the recent head-to-head record between the two sides is fairly even. Since the start of 2022, India and England have faced off in four T20Is, with the honors even at two each.

England are unbeaten in their last five matches in the format, while India have won three of their last five. The high-octane clash will kick off an interesting double-header in the competition.

Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Team India face a massive challenge in the form of England

India v Pakistan - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

India's bowling lineup hasn't come to the party so far in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Renuka Singh Thakur has only one wicket to her name, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad has gone wicketless in eight overs. Deepti Sharma is the team's leading wicket-taker with four scalps, and even she had a poor outing in the opening game against Pakistan.

India will hope that they can come up with the goods against England, who are one of the better batting sides in the tournament. Only one batter has scored more than 50 runs in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 - Alice Capsey - but they will be confident of producing the goods.

Smriti Mandhana returned to the playing XI in India's previous game against West Indies after missing the Pakistan clash with a finger injury. She couldn't make an impact, though, as she was sent back for just 10 runs. The vice-captain will want to make a mark against an opposition that has two quality spinners who turn the ball into left-handers.

India's middle-order batters haven't been at their best, either. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has looked scratchy, and her tactics have come under serious question as well. The Women in Blue haven't utilized their resources very well thus far, and England could steamroll them if they have another substandard day.

This is bound to be a close contest, but England are the clear favorites. Their victories have been more convincing, and their bowling attack wears a lethal look when compared to that of their opponents. While India are definitely in with a chance, Knight might be the happier captain at the end of the game.

Prediction: England to beat India in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

