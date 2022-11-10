India vs England T20 World Cup 2022, 2nd semi-final: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

India will face England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10. While the Men in Blue topped Group 2 after the Super 12 round, the Englishmen finished second in Group 1, below New Zealand. They were level on points with Australia but sneaked into the knockouts on the basis of having a superior run rate.

Having crossed the first hurdle successfully, both sides will now battle it out to join Pakistan in the final on Sunday, November 13, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). India have won four of five matches in their journey to the semi-finals, but it has not been a straightforward path.

Exceptional performances, primarily from Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh, have lifted the team from precarious circumstances. Others, starting with skipper Rohit Sharma, will need to stand up and make their presence left.

Indian and Pakistani fans, as well as former cricketers from both countries, are rooting for an Indo-Pak final. However, England have the ability to spoil the party. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales have hit form with the willow, while their bowling has also been impressive.

The side that makes fewer mistakes on the day is likely to set up a clash with Babar Azam and Co. at the MCG.

Today’s IND vs ENG toss result

England have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Explaining the decision, skipper Buttler said:

“(It) looks a good wicket. Hope it stays that way for the whole game.”

ICC @ICC



Who are you rooting for?



#T20WorldCup | #INDvENG | : bit.ly/INDvENG-SF2 England have opted to bowl against India in Adelaide 🏏Who are you rooting for? England have opted to bowl against India in Adelaide 🏏Who are you rooting for?#T20WorldCup | #INDvENG | 📝: bit.ly/INDvENG-SF2 https://t.co/nMt7e8Orjr

England have been forced to make two changes due to injuries - Dawid Malan and Mark Wood are out. Phil Salt and Chris Jordan come in.

India have retained the same team that played against Zimbabwe, meaning Rishabh Pant will play, while Dinesh Karthik misses out.

IND vs ENG - Today's match playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid.

Today's IND vs ENG pitch report

According to Shane Watson, the wicket is an absolute ripper - as good as he has seen in a long time. There is a cover of grass that should help the surface hold together. It is rock-hard, so the ball is going to go through absolutely beautifully. LIt lookslike a high-scoring track. The team batting first will have to put up a big score.

Today's IND vs ENG match players list

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Will Virat Kohli come up BIG once again, today? 🤔



#ViratKohli𓃵 #India #INDvENG #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter The King of the Adelaide Oval!Will Virat Kohli come up BIG once again, today? 🤔 The King of the Adelaide Oval! 👑Will Virat Kohli come up BIG once again, today? 🤔#ViratKohli𓃵 #India #INDvENG #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter https://t.co/ECIx5JhSiI

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt.

IND vs ENG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Paul Reiffel

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Match Referee: David Boon

Check India vs England Live Score, Semi-Final, T20 World Cup. Follow Sportskeeda for match updates.

Poll : Who will meet PAK in the T20 World Cup Finals on 13 Nov? IND ENG 150 votes