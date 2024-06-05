India vs Ireland, 2024 T20 World Cup: India player ratings as Men in Blue get off to winning start on tricky wicket

Team India got off to a winning start in the 2024 T20 World Cup as they beat Ireland by eight wickets at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 5.

Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first after winning the toss, and his bowlers delivered on a helpful wicket that was at times bordering on dangerous. Ireland were bowled out for just 96, a total that was never going to challenge the Men in Blue despite the conditions.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from their T20 World Cup clash against Ireland.

T20 World Cup 2024, India v Ireland: Bumrah & Hardik shine, Arshdeep fades after starting well

Rohit Sharma: 8/10

Rohit was granted an early reprieve and made the most of it. It was one of his scratchier knocks, but batting was difficult and India needed someone to steer the chase home. The Indian skipper was the only batter to come anywhere close to a half-century.

Virat Kohli: 3/10

Kohli tried to be aggressive right from the outset, and it didn't come off on this occasion. His edge found third man, handing India a setback early in the powerplay.

Rishabh Pant: 7.5/10

Pant was decent behind the wickets in challenging conditions. Batting at No. 3, he copped plenty of blows on his body but managed to take India over the line courtesy of an outrageous reverse-scoop.

Suryakumar Yadav: 2/10

Suryakumar tried to take on the leg-spinner and fell in the process. India need to ascertain his ideal entry point going forward in the tournament.

Shivam Dube: 6/10

Dube took a catch and didn't have much else to do.

Hardik Pandya: 9/10

Hardik was arguably the pick of the Indian bowlers as he sent down a threatening spell to finish with three wickets. He got the ball to move off the surface and also generated appreciable bounce.

Ravindra Jadeja: 4/10

Jadeja bowled an over and surprisingly dropped a tough catch while running back.

Axar Patel: 7/10

Axar's introduction wasn't exactly necessary, but he did his part by taking a stunning return catch in the only over he bowled.

Jasprit Bumrah: 9.5/10

Bumrah is unplayable on most days, let alone when the pitch helps him. The ace speedster was a class apart as he conceded just six runs in his three overs while picking up two wickets. He also helped himself to a catch.

Arshdeep Singh: 7.5/10

Arshdeep first two powerplay overs were excellent. He got the ball to move around, was tight with his lines, and provided two key breakthroughs. But the left-armer lost the plot thereafter, with his lines and lengths leaving a lot to be desired. He conceded 35 runs, with numerous extras.

Mohammed Siraj: 7/10

Siraj bowled decently in the powerplay after taking the new ball ahead of Bumrah. His three overs were economical and he prised out George Dockrell.

